There is a special place in sporting history reserved for those who bring the most iconic moments to life. The voices in the living rooms or through the radio to the masses listening or watching have their place, but commentators, just like teams can divide opinion.

Ahead of the start of the Premier League, Sky Sports will have a new head voice after Martin Tyler, who had covered the league since its inception in 1992, left the broadcaster, with Peter Drury his replacement.

It will be a change both the style and approach, and while it remains to be seen how it will be received by those paying eye-watering sums to the broadcaster to watch Premier League matches, it is the start of a new era.

Drury is no stranger to British audiences, having previously worked for BBC Radio 5 live and ITV, covering the 1998 World Cup in France, and at BT Sport, before its rebranding to TNT Sports earlier this year, covering the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Having been awarded the Sports’ Journalists’ Association Commentator of the Year award in 2020, Drury will be in the role for the first time in this weekend’s flagship match of Chelsea against Liverpool.

Drury said after the conclusion of the 2022-23 Premier League season, when it was announced he would be joining Sky Sports: “I’m massively excited to be joining Sky’s outstanding roster of commentators.

“To be working on the best games week in week out with a broadcaster that has told the Premier League story since the very beginning feels like the opportunity of my career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Drury has largely made a name for himself for certain moments of commentary throughout the years for his hyperbole and enthusiastic turn of phrase, ensuring he has one of the most original styles in the industry.

In 2018, when Kostas Manolas scored for Roma in a memorable comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League, Drury said: “Roma have risen from their ruins! Manolas, the Greek god in Rome! The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes... this was not meant to happen, this could not happen – this is happening!”

He then added: “It is a Greek from Mount Olympus who has come to the seven hills of rome and pulled off a miracle.”

One thing is certain, it will certainly be an obvious contrast to Tyler’s style, but Drury has faced some criticism for his comments, with many calling out what they perceive to be pre-prepared lines, rather than the more traditional style of reacting to the on-field action.

Martin Tyler stood down after 33 years at the end of last season (PA)

When Sergio Aguero scored to hand Manchester City their first Premier League title against QPR, Tyler’s commentary of the moment was instantly immortalised and later included on the back of many City shirts in the years to follow.

On another channel, though, Drury’s take was: “Drama of the ultimate type! Tears of distress turn to tears of unbridled joy! It just does not get better than this. It will never get better than this in blue.”

He then added: “The blue moon has risen. Just like a dream in their hearts.”

Peter Drury replaces Martin Tyler as Sky Sports’ lead football commentator (ITV)

It is a style that in recent years has seen Drury rise to become the lead commentator at NBC Sports, a role he will keep doing even while taking charge at Sky Sports, as both companies are owned by Comcast.

It remains to be seen how the British audience will react to Drury’s style for the top-tier Premier League games, and could divide opinion. But it is a different direction from the broadcaster, and it will be a different way of commentating on the game.