Jeff Stelling announces new job after leaving Sky Sports

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeff Stelling has been unveiled as the new host of talkSPORT’s breakfast show as the experienced presenter switches television for radio after leaving Sky Sports.

Stelling announced in April that he would be leaving Soccer Saturday, the afternoon scores and results programme he had fronted for nearly 30 years, at the end of the 2022-23 football season.

The 68-year-old broadcaster had reversed a decision to step away from the show a year prior, and signalled his intention to continue working.

His next step will be in radio, with Stelling set to join talkSPORT’s breakfast team from December.

The veteran will present the programme, which airs between 6am and 10am on every weekday, on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Stelling fills the vacancy left by Laura Woods, who departed the radio station to take on lead presenting duties of football for TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), and will combine with popular Scottish pundit Ally McCoist.

“I’m so pleased to be joining the team at talkSPORT,” Stelling said. “As a long time listener to the show it’s a dream of mine to sit in the legendary chair and wake people up every Monday and Tuesday.

“I might not be looking forward to the 4.30am alarm call, but I am looking forward to getting stuck in with great guests, chat and fun every morning alongside the legendary Ally McCoist.”

Natalie Sawyer and Andy Townsend will work with McCoist until Stelling’s arrival in December, while Alan Brazil continues to lead the show on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

TalkSPORT have also announced that former Leicester and Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, former Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose and ex-England striker Lianne Sanderson have been added to their roster of regular contributors.

Simon Thomas was appointed as Stelling’s Soccer Saturday successor in July and presented the programme for the first time as permanent host last weekend.