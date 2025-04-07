Phil Foden responds to derogatory chants about his mother during Manchester derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden endured a difficult Manchester derby on Sunday as the England international was subjected to “classless” chants about his mother from the home fans at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola said Manchester United should be “ashamed” and accused them of a “lack of class” following the derogatory songs aimed at the 24-year-old Manchester City forward, who was taken off before the hour in the 0-0 stalemate.

Footage on social media appeared to show Foden responding to the chants during the derby and he reacted by raising his thumb to the goading United fans at Old Trafford and applauding sarcastically.

open image in gallery Foden appeared to raise his thumb towards the Man Utd fans ( Getty Images )

Foden is a boyhood City supporter from Stockport and was one of only two local players - along with Nico O’Reilly - to start Sunday’s Manchester derby. He was hugged by manager Guardiola after he was replaced following a quiet performance.

And Guardiola said the songs directed towards Foden reflected a wider issue in the modern game, with Manchester City said to be privately shocked by the chants and how many home supporters joined in with them during the 0-0 draw.

“Lack of class. But it's not United, it's the people, you know?” Guardiola said. “We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players especially.

“Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, it's a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.”

It’s not the first time Foden and his family have been targeted, with the Man City star abused and attacked when attending the fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at Manchester’s AO Arena with his mother in 2022.

Foden’s mother was in the headlines in January 2024 when she appeared in court and was fined for swearing at Police following a night out in Conwy, Wales the previous September. She was found not guilty of an additional charge of assault.

open image in gallery Foden was substituted in the 58th minute of the 0-0 draw ( Getty )

Foden is the reigning PFA Player of the Year but has struggled this season amid a wider dip from City, who could fall to sixth place in the Premier League table if Newcastle beat Leicester on Monday night.

Foden scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season but has managed just seven this term but manager Guardiola said the whole team is responsible for dropping their standards this campaign.

"This season we dropped incredibly. Not just Phil Foden but all of them,” Guardiola said after the draw at Old Trafford. "Last season, his impact was incredible. With him and chances it’s normally bang, bang. Just not at the moment.

"But the team is not playing at the level we had. And we were not at our level in this game."