Phil Foden says controversial Pep Guardiola team-talk turned the tide against Leeds

Phil Foden believes a turning point in Manchester City’s dramatic win over Leeds was Pep Guardiola’s team-talk and tactical reshuffle on the pitch after Gianluigi Donnarumma controversially went down to bring a stop in play.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke accused the Italy captain of gamesmanship and said he believed there is a wider problem of goalkeepers feigning injury to bring about stoppages in play and allow their managers to give fresh instructions to the players.

Foden, who went on to score an injury-time winner, looked back at the moment just before the hour, after Leeds had made a terrific start to the second half, and revealed the alterations Guardiola made to react to that.

He said: “We got together with the manager at the side of the pitch and we changed a few things because we couldn't figure out what was going on. But from that moment when we spoke to the manager, we changed the way we press and the way we played. I think we became more relaxed again.

“It was just changing the way we pressed because they were getting out every time. I think I moved over to the right wing and stayed wider, which allowed us to have an extra pass in the build-up. Since that moment, it was crucial to get together and find out the solution.

“It felt like it was all a bit on different wavelengths. Some were pressing, some were staying. Even on the ball, we were not in good positions to receive it. When we had that chat with the manager, it changed the game. I'm just happy we managed to get it as soon as we did because the game was getting away from us at one point.”

Foden, who also scored in the first minute, trebled his total of Premier League goals for the season in the course of one afternoon at the Etihad Stadium and said he had the “hunger” to score more.

The England international felt he had to make amends after failing to find the net in last week’s defeat at Newcastle and is determined to be the difference-maker again in the future.

He added: “I have the hunger inside me. I know I was frustrated after the Newcastle game because I missed a few chances. It was eating me up inside a little bit for the last few days, if I was honest. I just wanted to put it right today and try and make a difference.

“I'm really thankful that today it came off for me. I managed to score two crucial goals to help us win the game. That's the kind of player I want to be. Deciding games and trying to be the player that people look to to try and make a difference.”