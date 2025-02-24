Philippe Clement sacked by Rangers after back-to-back Ibrox embarrassments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Philippe Clement has been sacked as Rangers manager after 16 months in charge following damaging back-to-back home defeats.

The Belgian has been under extreme pressure since the humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Queen's Park a fortnight ago, and a first Ibrox loss to St Mirren since 1991 on Saturday proved to be the final straw for the Gers board.

Clement departs Rangers - 13 points adrift of city rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership - at a time when the club are in talks about a multi-million pound investment by a United States-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises.

A statement from Rangers on Sunday evening read: "Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men's first-team manager, Philippe Clement.

"The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge.

"A further update from the club will follow in due course."

Clement succeeded Michael Beale in October 2023 and led Gers to the League Cup two months after his appointment.

The former Club Brugge and Monaco boss also briefly hauled them into title contention last season, but they eventually finished eight points adrift of Celtic and he was never able to recapture the promising form of his early months in the job.

Although he led the Light Blues to the last 16 of the Europa League, where they will face Fenerbahce next month, the 50-year-old vacates his position at Ibrox with the Gers well adrift of Celtic at the top of the league and set to end the season without a domestic trophy.

The Glasgow club have struggled badly on their travels this season, winning only five of their 13 away matches in the Premiership, but their relatively strong home form at least kept them clear of the pack in second place and helped quell some of the ongoing scepticism about Clement's suitability for the role.

Recently-appointed chief executive Patrick Stewart had twice given his backing to the increasingly beleaguered manager.

However, their last two Ibrox results have effectively signalled the end for Clement, who described Saturday's display in the 2-0 defeat by St Mirren as "by far the worst I've seen in all the time I've been here".

