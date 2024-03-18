Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Piers Morgan has labelled manager Jurgen Klopp a “numpty” and a “sore loser” after the Liverpool manager stormed out of a TV interview.

Klopp’s side exited the FA Cup in a drama-filled quarter-final against Manchester United, who twice fought back from a goal down to edge a seven-goal thriller in extra time at Old Trafford.

Liverpool had been in the hunt for a possible quadruple in Klopp’s final season at the club, but missed out on a trip to Wembley after a frustrating quarter-final performance.

Post-match, Klopp took issue with the line of questioning of a reporter for Scandanavian channel Viaplay while doing his usual round of interviews.

Jurgen Klopp was frustrated after Liverpool’s defeat (Getty Images)

Pressed on why his side appeared to lack intensity towards the end of the match, Klopp said: “It’s a bit of a stupid question. If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy.

“I don’t know how many games we’ve had recently and how many Manchester United have had. This is sport. I am very disappointed by that question, but you thought it was wise.”

Asked subsequently if a busy schedule had taken its toll on the players’ legs, Klopp snapped: “Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape. I don’t have the nerve for this.”

The clip was shared widely on social media, prompting a response from TV presenter Morgan.

“Klopp is such a graceless sore loser numpty,” Morgan, an Arsenal fan, posted on X.

Manchester United will take on Coventry for a place in the FA Cup final next month after significant win for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are next in action against Brighton on Sunday 31 March after the international break.