Liveupdated1696689003

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Home Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Swansea City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688941

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.

7 October 2023 15:29
1696688883

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Attempt missed. Bashir Humphreys (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688852

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Conor Hazard.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688850

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688712

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688631

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joshua Key.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688546

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Offside, Swansea City. Charlie Patino tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:22
1696688270

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Swansea City 0. Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688024

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Morgan Whittaker is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:13
1696687992

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 October 2023 15:13

