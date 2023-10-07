Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Home Park
Follow live coverage as Plymouth Argyle face Swansea City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Attempt missed. Bashir Humphreys (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Tymon with a cross following a corner.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Conor Hazard.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Attempt saved. Liam Cullen (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jerry Yates.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joshua Key.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Offside, Swansea City. Charlie Patino tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Swansea City 0. Luke Cundle (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Macaulay Gillesphey tries a through ball, but Morgan Whittaker is caught offside.
Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City
Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies