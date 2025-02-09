Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more today
Arne Slot’s men look to advance when they take on the Championship club
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Plymouth Argyle take on Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round as the Championship club look to cause an upset this afternoon.
Miron Muslic’s side are bottom of the second division and five points away from safety. They defeated Brentford in the third round but will have a more difficult time of things when they face the Premier League leaders.
Arne Slot’s side have just booked their place in the first cup final of the season after beating Spurs 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple with the Reds also through to the Champions League knockout rounds.
Slot is expected to make changes to his starting XI but Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfit to play which means Conor Bradley should deputise at right-back again.
Follow all the FA Cup action with our live blog below:
Liverpool starting to make better use of their number nine – Arne Slot
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes his side are finally starting to get the best out of Darwin Nunez, having learned a more effective way to play with a number nine.
The Uruguay international impressed with his work rate and all-round contribution in Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Tottenham, despite not really having a genuine goal-scoring chance.
Nunez has alternated with Diogo Jota in the central attacking role, while winger Luis Diaz has been deployed as a false nine on a number of occasions.
Jota is likely to get the nod to start against Championship bottom side Plymouth in the FA Cup as he needs minutes after coming off the bench late on against Spurs, having missed four matches with another injury and been an unused substitute at Bournemouth last weekend.
Liverpool starting to make better use of their number nine – Arne Slot
Darwin Nunez impressed as the central striker in the Carabao Cup win over Tottenham.
Adam Randell reflects on coming ‘full circle’ as Liverpool return to Plymouth
Midfielder Adam Randell was in the crowd the last time Plymouth shocked Liverpool in the FA Cup and is determined to create more history in a full-circle moment.
Argyle will host Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders on Sunday in a repeat of a memorable third-round tie in 2017.
Plymouth academy graduate Randell made the long trip up to Merseyside with his Dad to watch them battle to a goalless draw at Anfield before he was present at Home Park for a narrow 1-0 loss in the replay. Eight years later and he is set to captain his boyhood club against the same opposition.
Adam Randell reflects on coming ‘full circle’ as Liverpool return to Plymouth
Pilgrims academy graduate Randell is set to captain his boyhood club when the Reds visit Home Park.
Plymouth vs Liverpool prredicted line-ups
Plymouth XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Galloway; Sorinola, Randell, Roberts, Mumba; Whittaker, Baidoo, Wright.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez, Elliott.
Plymouth v Liverpool team news
For Plymouth, Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hip injury, while Kornel Szucs and Joe Edwards will also miss this match.
In his pre-match conference, Arne Slot ruled out a return for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton, with the former also a doubt for the midweek match against Everton.
Slot will likely make several changes to the side that beat Spurs in midweek, with Jarell Quansah potentially coming into the defence alongside Wataru Endo, as was the case against Accrington Stanley.
In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will likely be rested, with Curtis Jones or James McConnell potentially coming in.
Up front, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott should get a chance in the starting line-up.
Is Plymouth vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
When is Plymouth vs Liverpool?
The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 February at Home Park in Plymouth.
What TV channel is it on?
This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 2.15pm.
Arne Slot raises doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness for Merseyside derby
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is still unsure on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside derby next week, with the Dutchman saying it is “difficult to say” at present.
Alexander-Arnold was forced off with an injury to his thigh during the win over Bournemouth on 1 February and missed Thursday’s win over Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
However, scans on the injury confirmed that it was not serious, and that the full-back would be out for a matter of days rather than months.
Nevertheless, Slot confirmed that Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle is “going to be too early for” the England full-back to return.
When asked about Alexander-Arnold during his press conference ahead of the weekend, Slot said: “Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks.
Arne Slot raises doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness for Merseyside derby
The 26-year-old was forced to come off in the win over Bournemouth on 1 February
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the fourth round tie between Championship struggler Plymouth Argyle and Premier League leaders Liverpool.
The Reds are still on track for a historic quadruple after breezing past Tottenham midweek to set up a Carabao Cup final with Newcastle.
But Arne Slot will likely rotate here to keep his squad fresh, presenting a challenge for his group to retain momentum.
Follow all the build-up including team news and starting line-ups dropping ahead of kick-off at 3pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments