Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Plymouth rescued a 2-2 draw against west country rivals Bristol City in their first game since Wayne Rooney’s departure as Julio Pleguezuelo scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Spanish defender acrobatically fired home after Adam Randell’s free-kick dropped off Zak Vyner into the six-yard box.

City twice led, through Anis Mehmeti and Jason Knight, before being pegged back by Rami Al Hajj, with his first goal for the greens, and then Pleguezuelo.

First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell replaced Rooney - who left the club by mutual consent on New Year’s Eve - on the touchline as Argyle kicked off 2025 managerless and in incessant rain at Home Park.

One notable absentee in the home line-up was central defender Lewis Gibson, while injured Argyle skipper Joe Edwards, a former Bristol City player, was assisting Nancekivell from the home dugout.

open image in gallery Julio Pleguezuelo scored late on ( Getty Images )

Max O’Leary made a great one-handed save after 10 minutes to keep out Al Hajj’s 20-yard shot on the run.

Scottish striker Ryan Hardie was first to the loose ball but fired over from close range.

Hardie tried a deft back flick to beat O’Leary from Matthew Sorinola’s cross in the 17th minute before the first of two efforts from fit-again Plymouth playmaker Morgan Whittaker.

Whittaker’s first effort from 20 yards was easily held by O’Leary, while his second curled over the bar from distance.

Al Hajj was again denied by O’Leary when he latched on to a through ball from Randell and let fly from just outside the penalty area.

It was a routine save for O’Leary, who was called into action again to keep out an angled effort from Argyle’s on-loan Leeds midfielder Darko Gyabi.

open image in gallery Wayne Rooney left Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Eve ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

City took a 32nd-minute lead through Mehmeti after two passes carved open Argyle’s defence.

Max Bird’s through ball from the halfway line to Nahki Wells on the edge of the area was passed sideways to Mehmeti, cutting out keeper Conor Hazard and leaving the City striker with an open goal to tap in to.

Scott Twine tried his luck from the left but his shot flew just over.

After the break recalled keeper Hazard made a brilliant stop to keep out Twine’s thumping volley from George Tanner’s cross in the 47th minute.

Argyle levelled after 50 minutes when Whittaker’s deep cross from the right was guided in at the far post between O’Leary and the upright by midfielder Al Hajj.

O’Leary then got enough hand on to Whittaker’s long-range effort to turn the ball on to the bar and over.

A few minutes later Randell whipped a free-kick from the right across the face of goal as Argyle sensed an upset.

Those thoughts quickly evaporated as Twine cleverly put in advancing Knight down the right and the Bristol City skipper cleverly lifted the ball over Hazard and into the far corner as he cut inside.

But Pleguezuelo rescued just a second point from their last eight matches in stoppage time.

PA