Wayne Rooney leaves second job in a year with Plymouth bottom of Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wayne Rooney has departed Plymouth Argyle as manager by mutual consent.

The former England and Manchester United star leaves the Pilgrims bottom of the Championship and four points from safety.

It is the second exit this year for Rooney, following his sacking at Birmingham on 2 January.

“We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future,” read a club statement.

Rooney said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with.

“Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

Wayne Rooney has left Plymouth Argyle as manager ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

“Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Rooney’s assistant head coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland have also left the Championship club.

First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and captain Joe Edwards have been placed in temporary charge for the Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day.