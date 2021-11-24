Mauricio Pochettino should quit Paris Saint-Germain “tomorrow” to take up the managerial vacancy at Manchester United, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Pochettino’s side were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad in the Champions League on Wednesday as speculation swirled around whether the former Tottenham boss would be prepared to leave PSG mid-season.

The Argentine said on Tuesday that he is “happy” at the French club, who he joined in January 2021, but it understood that he is ready to quit PSG to join United before the summer, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

PSG were named favourites to win the Champions League following the signing of Lionel Messi this summer but the club have now won just two games out of five so far in the group stage following their defeat to City.

Carragher also said that PSG will not win the Champions League this season because they are carrying “three passengers” in Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, eluding to their lack of defensive work-rate.

“Pochettino has got to get out of that club,” Carragher told CBS. “If he has the chance to go to Manchester United, I would be gone tomorrow and it’s because of those 3 stars [Messi, Mbappe, Neymar].

“I just don’t believe that teams can carry anybody now. When I think of the four teams who I think can win the Champions League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, they don’t carry a single passenger.

“[PSG] carry three. They’ve got no chance of winning the Champions League, absolutely no chance. I get frustrated watching them. I understand Messi because he’s 34, he has to serve himself for certain moments.

“But Mbappe is 22, he should be sprinting back to help his team defend against Manchester City. Not walking around the pitch, it’s not for me.

“I can’t accept that no matter how good you are, you don’t work for the team. The days of carrying passengers are gone.”