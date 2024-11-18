Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scotland travel to Warsaw to face Poland in the final round of fixtures in Nations League Group A1, with Steve Clarke’s side looking to leapfrog their opponents to avoid relegation.

A John McGinn goal gave the Scots a famous win against Croatia last week at Hampden Park, and though they still sit bottom of their group, a win over Poland would mean they avoid relegation at their expense.

Scotland know nothing other than a win will do tonight, with Poland – who lost 5-1 to Portugal last time out – needing just a point to stay above Steve Clarke’s men.

And despite that bruising defeat in Porto, Poland know they have enough to beat the Scots, having won 3-2 with a last-minute at Hampden in September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Poland vs Scotland?

The match takes place on Monday 18 November with kick-off set for 7.45pm GMT at the Kazimierz Górski National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Where can I watch the match?

Viaplay holds the rights to all of Scotland’s competitive home and away matches until 2028. They made a last minute deal with ITV to show the Nations League matches against Poland and Portugal but the last two outings have been aired on YouTube channels run by Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association.

Unless another late deal is done the match will only be available online via YouTube, on the Viaplay International channel.

What is the team news?

Scotland have no new injury concerns after their win over Croatia last week, so expect to see a similar line-up to last time out.

Craig Gordon will likely continue in goal with the same back four, while Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean likely to anchor midfield.

John McGinn may have earned himself a spot in the starting eleven after his winning goal, though it remains to be seen if he will play deeper or in a more advanced role as he has done for his club recently.

Ben Doak – who assisted McGinn – and Scott McTominay will retain their places on the right and centre of the forward line. Upfront, Middlesbrough’s Tommy Conway will hope he did enough to retain his place, though Lyndon Dykes could make a return.

Poland have a number of injuries within their squad, with Robert Lewandowski currently out alongside Jan Bednarek and Bartosz Bereszynski. In addition, Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski was injured in the warm-up before Friday’s match.

Predicted line-ups

Poland XI: Bulka; Piatowski, Walukiewicz, Kawior; Kaminski, Urbański, Romanczuk, Zieliński, Zalewski; Bogusz, Piatek.

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Conway.

Odds

Poland 23/20

Draw 13/5

Scotland 9/4

Prediction

Scotland were desperately unlucky in the reverse fixture and will be determined to get a result here after positive performances against Croatia and Portugal since September. Poland 1-1 Scotland.

