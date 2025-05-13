Pope Leo XIV appears to confirm favourite football team after chanting with fan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV has confirmed his favourite football team is Roma after engaging with a fan.

The first US leader of the global Catholic Church responded to a Giallorossi supporter by repeating the popular phrase in the capital “Forza Roma!”

A senior member of his religious order, who has known Pope Leo XIV for four decades, had detailed how the 69-year-old is an avid sports fan.

Originally from Chicago, he is also a fan of the White Sox baseball in MLB, and the viral footage of his interaction with an Italian fan appears to have confirmed Father Joseph Farrell’s claim.

"He's a regular tennis player. He would come up and play on our grounds once a week at least," the Vicar General of the Augustinians told Reuters on Friday. "He is (AS) Roma all the way.

While Roma did not confirm his affiliation, the Serie A side did welcome the new pontiff after his election.

A statement on social media read: "AS Roma joins in rejoicing with Rome and the world following the election of Pope Leo XIV, and wishes him all the very best for his papacy.”

While the White Sox, currently enduring a testing period in the franchise’s history since winning the World Series in 2005, have also welcomed Pope Leo XIV.

“Proud moment for Chicago,” White Sox manager Will Venable said. “It’s awesome.

“I get it,” Venable added after claims that Pope Leo XIV was a Chicago Cubs fan. “I think we all want the pope on our side, so I certainly understand. But I’m glad he chose the right team.”

The White Sox said they sent a jersey and a hat to the Vatican after the announcement. The organization also congratulated the new pope in a scoreboard graphic that was shown before last Friday’s first pitch.

The White Sox are last in the AL Central this season, a year after they went 41-121 to break the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season. So they welcomed a reason to celebrate.

“We’ll take it,” Venable said with a smile. “It’s great to have him on our side, for sure.”