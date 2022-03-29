✕ Close England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as Portugal face North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup later this year.

Portugal failed to ensure their spot in Qatar via qualifying after a disappointing end to their group campaign, with a draw against the Republic of Ireland and a defeat by Serbia leaving Fernando Santos’s side in second place. They managed to avoid the threat of an upset in their play-off semi-final, though, with a 3-1 victory against Turkey as Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as he aims to reach what will surely be the final World Cup of his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia pulled off a momentous upset in their own play-off semi-final as Aleksandar Trajkovski scored in the second minute of stoppage time to knock out European champions Italy. North Macedonia have never previously qualified for the World Cup but one more outstanding upset can now ensure their place in Qatar last this year. Follow all the action live below: