Portugal vs North Macedonia LIVE: World Cup play-off final team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action from Porto where one side will ensure their place at the World Cup
Follow all the action as Portugal face North Macedonia for a place at the World Cup later this year.
Portugal failed to ensure their spot in Qatar via qualifying after a disappointing end to their group campaign, with a draw against the Republic of Ireland and a defeat by Serbia leaving Fernando Santos’s side in second place. They managed to avoid the threat of an upset in their play-off semi-final, though, with a 3-1 victory against Turkey as Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as he aims to reach what will surely be the final World Cup of his illustrious career.
Meanwhile, North Macedonia pulled off a momentous upset in their own play-off semi-final as Aleksandar Trajkovski scored in the second minute of stoppage time to knock out European champions Italy. North Macedonia have never previously qualified for the World Cup but one more outstanding upset can now ensure their place in Qatar last this year. Follow all the action live below:
Team News - Sweden
Sweden were taken to extra-time by the Czech Republic in their play-off semi-final, with Robin Quaison earning a promotion to start in the forward line after netting the winner. He starts ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, available again after a ban and part of a strong bench that also includes Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga.
Martin Olsson has had to leave the group due to injury so Ludwig Augustinsson is at left-back, while Emil Krafth is stationed on the opposite side of the defensive line after his own ban.
Team News - Poland
As expected for Poland, Wojciech Szczesny and Robert Lewandowski return to the starting side having been rested during last week’s friendly action. Lewandowski leads the line with Piotr Zielinski and Sebastian Szymanski his chief support in a solidly constructed five-at-the-back formation again deployed by Czeslaw Michniewisz. Jakub Moder slides back into midfield, where he is partnered by Jacek Goralski, while Bartosz Bereszynski comes in at left wing-back.
Team news time
Right, the team news has rolled in, hot off the press, so let’s take a closer look at tonight’s runners and riders...
Portugal vs North Macedonia
Italy were stunned by North Macedonia in the play-off semi-final - surely their European Championship winning predecessors Portugal will avoid a similar slip-up? Andy Brassell explains why Fernando Santos’ side are taking nothing for granted...
Portugal take nothing for granted as Cristiano Ronaldo aims for one last World Cup
Portugal must find a way past North Macedonia in Tuesday night’s qualifying play-off final if their talisman is to get his final shot on the biggest stage of all
World Cup qualifying play-off finals
It all comes down to this. Two games to narrow four nations to two, with Portugal, North Macedonia, Poland and Sweden ready to find out their 2022 Fifa World Cup fate. The group stage draw will be held on Friday - which pair of countries will be in the hat?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies