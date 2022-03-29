A place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is up for grabs as Portugal host North Macedonia in Porto.

The visitors stunned Euro 2020 winners Italy with a 1-0 victory to reach the final, and will be hoping to cause another shock.

Meanwhile, Fernando Santos’ side produced a strong performance to win 3-1 and end Turkey’s hopes at the semi-final stage.

It is a first competitive meeting between the two nations - having only previously drawn 0-0 in a friendly back in 2012 - and one which will decide which country is in the hat come Friday’s World Cup group stage draw.

When and where is it?

Portugal vs North Macedonia is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 29 March. The play-off final will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom, with coverage due to start 7.40pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Portugal are set to be boosted by the return to availability of Pepe and João Cancelo, who are both likely starters in the defensive line. Bernardo Silva is set to continue in his free role as part of an attack possessing no shortage of punch.

Blagoja Milevski does not appear to have any fresh concerns, so it is likely to be a similar North Macedonian team to the one that lined up against Italy. Can they produce another surprise win away from home? Milevski’s side also beat Germany on the road last March.

Predicted line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; Danilo, Fernandes, Silva, Otávio; Ronaldo, Jota.

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; S. Ristovski﻿, Velkovski, Musliu, Alioski; Churlinov, Ademi, Bardi, Elmas; M. Ristovski, Trajkovski.

Odds

Portugal win: 1/5

Draw: 32/5

North Macedonia win: 19/1

Prediction

Portugal may just have a heightened sense of wariness after North Macedonia’s win over Italy, and there will be plenty of pressure on Fernando Santos’ side - but with heaps of quality and experience within the Portugal squad, a place at Qatar 2022 should be secured by the hosts. Portugal 3-1 North Macedonia