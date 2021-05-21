The 2020/21 season saw fans kept away, Jose Mourinho shown the door and Manchester City restored as the dominant force in English football.

Ahead of the season’s finale on Sunday, our writers have had their say on a campaign like no other:

Player of the season

Ben Burrows (sports editor): Ruben Dias. A transformative signing and while he single-handedly didn't decide the title, his addition helped facilitate Pep Guardiola's tactical switch that did.

Miguel Delaney (chief football writer): Ruben Dias. The most influential player, in the City team and in the season as a whole.

Melissa Reddy (senior football correspondent): Ruben Dias. A transformative effect on Manchester City in terms of their approach, removing their kryptonite of being done on the break and the psychological impact on the team. A pivotal reason as to why they were able to shape shift, which has been rewarded with a first Champions League final under Pep Guardiola.

Mark Critchley (northern football correspondent): Harry Kane. It’s not been a season of many outstanding individual performances. Dias was great and hugely influential but City’s defensive transformation was down to Guardiola more than any one player. Kane is the top scorer, has more assists than any other player and has carried Tottenham at times.

Vithushan Ehantharajah (sports feature writer): Harry Kane. OK, Spurs were a bit naff this season, but that’s not on Kane who had a uniquely brilliant season by his high standards. A fifth Premier League season with over 20 goals was supplemented by a pretty outrageous 13 assists (he only had 20 in his 210 appearances before this campaign). If this is to be his last season at the club, he’s left them with a remarkable final flourish.

Tom Kershaw (sports reporter): Ruben Dias. The talisman of the league’s best defence, instantly transformative upon his arrival, and has raised the quality of those around him.

Karl Matchett (sports reporter): Harry Kane. [Joint-] top of the goals chart, top of the assists chart, something of a reinvention of his game – or at least further refining an aspect he already did well – and all in a side which was poor and defensive-minded for a significant section of the season.

Lawrence Ostlere (assistant sports editor): Jack Grealish. He was the best player in the league for several months before injuring his shin, but that shouldn’t be reason to forget his brilliance. He has still played more league minutes than Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, for example, and almost the same number as N’Golo Kante. He was the only player to make me think ‘wow’ just about every time he played this season, and posted creative statistics to match the best in Europe.

Alex Pattle (sports reporter): Ilkay Gundogan. The Man City midfielder's teammate Kevin De Bruyne dazzled as usual, but who would have predicted Gundogan to be the team's top scorer? He was the champions’ best player when it mattered most this season.

Ruben Dias was been crowned FWA Footballer of the Year (PA)

Manager of the season

BB: Pep Guardiola. He has the best resources but also uses them the best. To build a second title-winning team at the same club puts him in rarefied company but he is no less deserving of it.

MD: Marcelo Bielsa. It shouldn’t be overlooked just how much overperformance it is to keep a promoted side up so comfortably, and especially after playing such good football.

MR: Pep Guardiola. Yes, he has expensive tools at his disposal and an abundance of them. But using them correctly, efficiently and adapting to pandemic football still takes plenty skill especially when Vincent Kompany and David Silva have departed and Sergio Aguero is unavailable. Thomas Tuchel was a close candidate for completely reshaping Chelsea, while Brendan Rodgers deserves enormous credit for managing Leicester’s injuries en route to winning the FA Cup and keeping them in the top-four hunt.

MC: Pep Guardiola. Really, this award should be for the manager who maximises the resources at his disposal and not automatically given to the one that wins the league, but that oversimplifies what Guardiola did this season. He made the worst start to a domestic campaign of his career, went back to the drawing board and designed a new, different but even more dominant City.

VE: Brendan Rodgers. Champions League qualification would have made this undisputed, but Leicester City aren’t going away in a hurry. The FA Cup win was historic and merited for their the club’s body of work with Rodgers at the helm.

TK: David Moyes. Often unfairly maligned, the fact that Moyes took West Ham from a near-permanent state of turmoil to, at one stage, top-four contenders is nothing short of remarkable. Off the pitch, too, he has overhauled a scattergun transfer strategy.

KM: Unquestionably, David Moyes. Taking a team from relegation battles to the brink of European football in a year is outstanding.

LO: Brendan Rodgers. He produced a special season with nowhere near the resources of clubs around Leicester in the league, and he has had to deal with plenty of injuries too. Leicester’s first FA Cup trophy and a possible place in next season’s Champions League is a remarkable return but unsurprising from one of the best coaches around.

AP: Marcelo Bielsa. The hipster pick as an alternative to Pep Guardiola, but Bielsa has led Leeds on an entertaining, successful campaign on their long-awaited return to the top flight. It seems his side have room to grow, too.

Marcelo Bielsa has guided Leeds to mid-table with style (Getty Images)

Signing of the season

BB: Ruben Dias. For all the reasons above. Credit too to Diogo Jota and Thiago Silva, who both hit the ground running seamlessly and to great effect at Liverpool and Chelsea.

MD: Ruben Dias. There can only be one.

MR: Edinson Cavani. A 33-year-old free transfer recruited on deadline day that screamed panic buy and “shades of Radamel Falcao” as one transfer fixer put it. There was no doubting Cavani’s pedigree, experience and work ethic, but he hadn’t played a competitive game for seven months, had to quarantine and was not part of Manchester United’s “cultural reboot” plan. But my goodness – the goals, the assists, the live tutorials for Mason Greenwood to learn off. He has made the team collectively better and less attached to their Moments FC billing.

MC: Raphinha. A value signing at £17m who arrived without much of a reputation but has performed brilliantly and shown he could be destined for greater things. Obviously Dias and West Ham’s belief in Jesse Lingard’s ability – and David Moyes’ knowledge of how to get the best out of him – deserve a mention too.

VE: Ruben Dias. Boring, predictable but absolutely right. Consider the void left by Vincent Company well and truly filled.

TK: Ruben Dias. A fee of his stature demands instant returns, but the nature of Dias’ brilliance was only made more impressive by the lack of a transition period.

KM: Emi Martinez. I generally like this award for the individual who made the biggest difference to the team between one season and the next and the Villa keeper has been the platform for some huge steps forward, tactically and in terms of points, for a team which was battling the drop on the final day last term.

LO: Callum Wilson. Signed from Bournemouth for £20m, Wilson promised goals and delivered with 12 so far and five assists, and it is not a stretch to imagine Newcastle would have been relegated without him.

AP: Ruben Dias. The centre-back enjoyed a stunning first season in the Premier League, playing well beyond his 23 years (before his 24th birthday this month). Pivotal to City's title triumph.

Edinson Cavani has impressed in his first season in the Premier League (Getty)

Goal of the season

BB: Erik Lamela (Tottenham vs Arsenal). To even try it was ridiculous but the execution, in a north London derby no less, was sublime.

MD: Manuel Lanzini against Tottenham Hotspur. Both for the spectacle of it, and the specific consequence, to crown a comeback.

MR: Manuel Lanzini vs Spurs. West Ham were three goals down with eight minutes to play, and what seemed the most implausible comeback was sealed in the 94th-minute with a 25-yard marvel from Manuel Lanzini. Last kick of the game, top right-hand corner – give it to me on loop, please.

MC: Manuel Lanzini’s against Tottenham. Edinson Cavani’s against Fulham would be a contender if it wasn’t probably offside. It’s hard to choose between Lanzani and Erik Lamela in the north London derby so I’m going for the one that made me shout a disbelieving “f**k off” at the TV.

VE: Mohamed Salah vs West Ham. Six touches from Liverpool’s box to West Ham’s goal, of which the last half were a first-time whipped lobbed pass from Xherdan Shaqiri to Salah, who stopped the ball dead with his right and flicked beyond Fabianski with the outside of his left. One of the best goals I’ve seen live.

TK: Alisson vs West Brom. Not just for the rarity of a goalkeeper scoring a last-minute header but the context for Liverpool’s season and the top-four race, too.

KM: Lanzini's thunderous equaliser for West Ham against Spurs in the ‘screamers’ section; Salah's brilliant first touch and finish on the counter-attack for Liverpool against the Hammers for the ‘team goal’ category.

LO: Phil Foden against Brighton. It got little coverage in the chaos of City’s 3-2 defeat at the Amex this week, but it was genuinely breathtaking, dribbling from inside his own half before slamming the ball past Roberto Sanchez. The left foot, the low centre of gravity, the long run to goal – it is all very reminiscent of someone...

AP: Manuel Lanzini for West Ham against Spurs. There may just be some bias behind this one, but you'll never see a purer strike – and who doesn't love the aesthetics of a shot hitting the bar (and post) and going in. Add the context of it being in the final seconds of a derby to seal the most dramatic of comebacks, and you have the goal of the season.

West Ham players celebrate Manuel Lanzini’s equaliser at Spurs (Getty)

Team of the season

BB: Martinez; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Kane, Mount.

MD: Schmeichel; Coufal, Fofana, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Foden, Kane, Mount.

MR: Martinez; Coufal, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Grealish, Foden, Salah.

MC: Martinez; Coufal, Stones, Dias, Shaw; Fernandes, Gundogan; Salah, Grealish, Son, Kane. I have no idea how that front six would work in practice but it would be unfair to leave any of them out.

VE: Martinez; Coufal, Fofana, Dias, Shaw; Kante, Gundogan, Soucek; Salah, Kane, Raphinha.

TK: Martinez; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Shaw; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Mount, Kane.

KM: Martinez; Cancelo, Dias, Konsa, Justin; Fabinho, De Bruyne, Fernandes; Salah, Kane, Grealish.

LO: Martinez; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Dias, Shaw; Fernandes, Kante, Gundogan; Son, Kane, Grealish.

AP: Martinez; Coufal, Dias, Fofana, Shaw; Gundogan, Fernandes, Mount; Foden, Son, Kane.

Moment of the season

BB: Youri Tielemans (Leicester's FA Cup-winning goal). The wall of noise that greeted the ball cannoning into the net was almost as good as the perfect hit that put it there from 30 yards.

MD: The Chelsea fans celebrating outside Stamford Bridge when it was announced the club would withdraw from the Super League.

MR: Can 48 hours count as a moment? The hi and bye of the Super League was the most significant occurrence in the game for ages, let alone this season, so it’s hard to settle for an on-pitch vignette to match it. If we’re sticking strictly to the football itself, Alisson’s late winner against West Brom was one of those scenes you watch on repeat – partly through disbelief, mostly for the emotion.

MC: On the pitch, Alisson’s header. Maybe there’s some recency bias creeping in here and it may not count for much by Sunday evening but the drama and personal angle to it made it one of the lighter moments in this slog of a season. Off the pitch, the 48 hours or so of the Super League’s brief existence. Then again, I was in a yurt in Yorkshire with no signal or Wi-Fi for all of that so I’m still not entirely sure if it really happened.

VE: Fans at Plough Lane last Tuesday. AFC Wimbledon’s formation and journey to League One has been remarkable and to see a large cohort of fans at their new stadium for the first time was pretty special.

TK: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool. The match where the natural order of the league was replaced by sheer chaos, Liverpool showed such unfamiliar weaknesses, and it seemed as though anything was possible – even if the season did end in rather more predictable fashion.

KM: Alisson Becker scoring a late winning header at West Brom.

LO: For unbridled #Barclays drama, Manuel Lanzini’s last-minute screamer into the top corner as West Ham drew 3-3 at Tottenham was the purest kind, closely followed by Alisson Becker’s header at West Brom. Patrick Bamford’s hat-trick goal against Aston Villa back in October was also a favourite, just because it was brilliant to watch and seemed to confirm that this thoroughly nice man was going to have a great season.

AP: Jubilant Chelsea fans celebrating outside Stamford Bridge before their team's kick-off against Brighton, following a protest that played a huge part in sparking the incineration of the Super League.

Chelsea fans protest against the Super League (Getty)

One thing we learned

BB: Sat watching Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool, that the Premier League can still surprise.

MD: That supporters have real power, in a way that has probably been underappreciated in recent years. It can be seen in the momentous events of the Super League, but also little moments in the games when crowds were back.

MR: Player and fan empowerment was the defining mark of the campaign for me and I suspect this will be a very welcome norm moving forward, which can help lead to seismic change (the social media boycott forcing government to speed up the Online Safety Bill for example).

MC: Before this season, I was pessimistic about the prospect of fans ever really coming together to voice their opposition against the more rapacious elements of modern football and thought that if something like the Super League ever happened, it would be largely waved through. The events outside Stamford Bridge on the Tuesday evening that it collapsed and the wider solidarity shown between supporters of different clubs proved me wrong.

VE: Some football fans are really against Marxism.

TK: Not so much how the Bix Six underestimate the value of their supporters – which we already knew – but their lack of regard for the power fans can actually wield in the wake of the breakaway attempt.

KM: It is taking a while, but it's great to see people continuing to slowly realise they have a voice in football, whether that's the players taking a stand on social issues or the fans demonstrating (reasonably!) what they won't put up with.

LO: The sight of Jose Mourinho being given a tour of the TalkSport offices midway through the season was comic but a bit sad. This season categorically taught us that he is expired as a title-winning, order-shaking Premier League manager.

AP: Fans' opinions do matter. Supporters are so frequently taken advantage of by club owners, but the successful protests against the Super League were inspiring – aside from the shameful moments of violence – and provided hope that fans can fend off future concepts that may threaten the very nature of football.