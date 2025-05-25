Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League will have nine representatives in European competition next season after the Premier League’s last round of fixtures confirmed the final placings in the table.

League champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal had already booked their spots in the European top flight but five teams competed for the three remaining spots in a thrilling finale to the domestic season.

The race for the European places came down to a battle between Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest to see who would join Arne Slot’s Reds, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs in the Champions League.

Tottenham’s triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final meant their place had already been booked for the 2025/26 season while Crystal Palace’s FA Cup triumph against Man City sealed a Europa League spot for them and Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win meant they were guaranteed at least have a Conference League place.

Here’s how the Premier League teams qualified for next season’s European competitions:

Champions League

The top five teams in the Premier League qualify for next season’s Champions League due to the league’s performances in all of Uefa’s competitions this season, and a guaranteed top-two spot in Uefa’s association club coefficient rankings, unlocking a "European Performance Spot" (EPS).

The Premier League will now have SIX clubs in next season's Champions League – five from the top five clubs in the Premier League, plus Tottenham, who won the 2024/25 Europa League.

Liverpool won the title and Arsenal’s runners-up berth mean they were both through ahead of the weekend’s final fixture. Manchester City joined them with a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage while Chelsea’s 1-0 victory at the City Ground kept Nottingham Forest at bay.

The most drama revolved around Newcastle and Aston Villa who switched places over the course of the final afternoon. Ultimately, Newcastle’s defeat to Everton at St. James’ Park meant nothing as Villa lost 2-0 to Manchester United meaning they missed out on goal difference.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham will all play in the Champions League next season.

Europa League

English football also has two Europa League places.

One usually goes to the fifth-placed finisher in the Premier League but this now becomes the sixth-placed team after England was handed an additional fifth Champions League spot, as detailed above.

Aston Villa, with an inferior goal difference of +7 compared to Newcastle’s +21, means they finish sixth despite sharing the same number of points (66) as Eddie Howe’s Magpies. Unai Emery’s men head into the Europa League instead of the Champions League next season.

The other Europa League place goes to the winners of the FA Cup: Crystal Palace. Given the Eagles could not finish inside the European places through the Premier League standings, only sixth in the table secured entry to the Europa League.

Uefa Conference League

The winners of the EFL Cup also qualify for the Conference League with that being Newcastle United.

After ending a 56-year wait for a trophy, Eddie Howe’s side were sure of a place in Europe, but qualification for the Champions League meant an extra space was unlocked in the Conference League through the league standings.

That went to the club who finished seventh: Nottingham Forest.

For most of the season is seemed as though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had a Champions League place on lock but a poor end to the campaign, including a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final fixture, means they must settle for a Conference League spot instead.

English teams competing in Europe next season

Champions League

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur

Europa League

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace

Conference League

Nottingham Forest