Premier League announces measures to stop threat of European Super League

The Premier League has announced measures to stop the threat of a revived European Super League following the now doomed efforts of six English clubs to launch the breakaway competition last month.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham were all part of 12 founding members who confirmed their participation in the rival to the Champions League.

But within 48 hours, fan protests quickly forced the six English clubs to scrap those plans, and now the Premier League has announced measures to combat any future efforts to relaunch the idea, which “challenged the foundations and resolve of English football”.

Primarily, the Premier League has accused those six clubs of jeopardising “an open pyramid, progression through sporting merit and the highest standards of sporting integrity,” which has led to these hastily drawn-up measures to “enshrine the core principles of the professional game”.

“The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption,” read a statement.

“Additional rules and regulation to ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected.

“A new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to, committing them to the core principles of the Premier League.

“Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions.

“We are enlisting the support of Government to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football’s open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community.”