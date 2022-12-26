How to watch every Premier League match on Boxing Day and this week

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League is set to return on Boxing Day, 43 days since the last game in the competition after the break for the World Cup 2022.

Arsenal lead the way after 14 fixtures, ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea struggling further back in comparison to recent seasons.

At the bottom, at least half a dozen sides look set for a relegation fight this term, with Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest all in the drop zone at present. Two of those teams changed manager just before the long break, while Forest opted to hand Steve Cooper a new contract as a show of faith.

Across the three days immediately after Christmas day, all 20 clubs will be involved and all ten games are watchable for supporters - though the games won’t be on any of the usual TV channels.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the Premier League over the festive period, including a full fixture list, where to stream and how to watch for free.

How to watch the Premier League online this week

Amazon Prime Video have the rights to all ten matches that are being played this week. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Amazon Premier League fixtures

Monday 26 December 2022

Tuesday 27 December 2022

Wednesday 28 December 2022

Leeds vs Manchester City: 7pm – Watch on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re hoping to catch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video, you’re going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will give you access to all three days of Premier League action for free. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the 30-day free trial runs out, or you’ll be charged.