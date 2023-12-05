How to watch every Premier League game this midweek

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League season continues with the first midweek round of the season, with all 20 teams in action across three days.

There is little to choose between the top sides in the English top flight after 14 matches, with just four points separating first from fourth ahead of this week’s fixtures, and Tottenham and Newcastle well placed, too.

Extra intrigue was added to the relegation battle by Everton’s points deduction, while Paul Heckingbottom looks set to become the first managerial casualty of the season with Sheffield United bottom after a thrashing by Burnley.

All ten games in matchweek 15 are watchable for supporters — though the games won’t be on any of the usual TV channels.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the Premier League over the next few days, including a full fixture list, where to stream and how to watch for free. Get the latest Premier League odds and tips here.

How to watch the Premier League online this week

Amazon Prime Video have the rights to all ten matches that are being played this week. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Amazon Premier League fixtures (all times GMT)

Tuesday 5 December 2023

Wolves vs Burnley, 7.30pm

Luton vs Arsenal, 8.15pm

Wednesday 6 December 2023

Brighton vs Brentford, 7.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 7.30pm

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, 7.30pm

Sheffield United vs Liverpool, 7.30pm

Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 8.15pm

Manchester United vs Chelsea, 8.15pm

Thursday 7 December 2023

Everton vs Newcastle, 7.30pm

Tottenham vs West Ham, 8.15pm

How to watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re hoping to catch the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video, you’re going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. It costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which will give you access to all three days of Premier League action for free. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the 30-day free trial runs out, or you’ll be charged.