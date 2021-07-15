When does every Premier League team start pre-season and when are their friendlies?

With Euro 2020 finished, England being beaten by Italy in the final, focus in the world of football will quickly switch back to domestic matters.

Although it hardly feels that there has been time away since the end of the last Premier League campaign, all clubs are now back in pre-season training and preparing hard for 2021/22.

We already know the fixture list for once competitive action gets underway - the Community Shield is on 7 August and the Premier League starts the following week on Friday 13 - but all 20 top-flight clubs will have several pre-season friendlies to warm up in beforehand.

New signings, new managers and new tactics are all on the agenda for different teams, while there’s also the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to factor in for a few players and the late returns from both Euro 2020 and the Copa America, making the schedule of friendly matches all-important for managers to get their entire squad up the requisite fitness level.

Here’s a run-down of every Premier League club’s pre-season agenda and the games they will play this summer from mid-July onwards, with all times BST and subject to change.

Arsenal

17 July 2pm - vs Rangers at Ibrox

25 July 11pm - vs Inter Milan at Camping World Stadium, Orlando

28 July 11pm or 29 July 1:30am - vs Everton or Millonarios at Camping World Stadium, Orlando

1 Aug 3pm - vs Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

8 Aug 2pm - vs Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aston Villa

21 July 7:30pm - vs Walsall at Banks’s Stadium

24 July 3pm - vs Stoke City at Bet365 Stadium

28 July 1pm - vs Nottingham Forest at Bodymoor Heath

31 July 1pm - vs Bristol City at Ashton Gate

7 Aug 3pm - vs Sevilla at Villa Park

Brentford

17 July 3pm - vs AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane

20 July 7:30pm - vs Boreham Wood at Meadow Park

28 July 8pm - vs Manchester United at Old Trafford

31 July 3pm - vs West Ham United at Brentford Community Stadium

7 Aug 5:30pm - vs Valencia at Brentford Community Stadium

Brighton

24 July 5:30pm - vs Rangers at Ibrox

Burnley

24 July 1pm - vs Oldham Athletic, venue tbc

27 July 7:45pm - vs Blackpool, venue tbc

31 July 3pm - vs Nottingham Forest, venue tbc

Chelsea

1 Aug 3pm - vs Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

4 Aug 7:45pm - vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

11 Aug 8pm - Uefa Super Cup final vs Villarreal at Windsor Park

Crystal Palace

17 July 1pm - vs Walsall, venue tbc

24 July 3pm - vs Ipswich at Portman Road

27 July 6pm - vs Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park

7 Aug 3pm - vs Watford at Selhurst Park

Everton

26 July 12:30am - vs Millonarios at Camping World Stadium, Orlando

28 July 11pm or 29 July 1:30am - vs Arsenal or Inter Milan at Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Leeds

27 July 7:30pm - vs Guiseley AFC at Nethermoor Park

28 July 7:30pm - vs Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park

30 July 7pm - vs Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium

Leicester

24 July 3pm - vs Burton Albion at Pirelli Stadium

28 July 7:30pm - vs Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park

31 July 3pm - vs QPR at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

7 Aug 5pm - Community Shield vs Manchester City at Wembley

Liverpool

20 July 5pm - vs Wacker Innsbruck (30-minute match behind closed doors)

20 July 5:45pm - vs Stuttgart (30-minute match behind closed doors)

23 July 5:15pm - vs Mainz at Greisbergers Betten-Arena, Grodig

29 July 7:20pm - vs Hertha Berlin at Tivoli Stadium, Innsbruck

Manchester City

27 July 7pm - vs Preston North End at Academy Stadium

31 July 8pm - vs ES Troyes AC at Stade de l'Aube

7 Aug 5pm - Community Shield vs Leicester City at Wembley

Manchester United

18 July 1pm - vs Derby County at Pride Park

24 July 3pm - vs QPR at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

28 July 8pm - vs Brentford at Old Trafford

31 July 2pm - vs Preston North End at Deepdale

7 Aug 12:45pm - vs Everton at Old Trafford

Newcastle United

18 July 2pm - vs York City at LNER Community Stadium

18 July 2pm - vs Harrogate Town at EnviroVent Stadium

23 July 7pm - vs Doncaster Rovers at Keepmoat Stadium

27 July 7pm - vs Rotherham United at AESSEAL New York Stadium

30 July 7:45pm - vs Burton Albion at Pirelli Stadium

7 July 2pm - vs Norwich City at St. James’ Park

Norwich City

16 July 7pm - vs King’s Lynn Town at The Walks

20 July 12pm - vs Lincoln City at Lotus Training Ground

23 July 12pm - vs Huddersfield Town at Lotus Training Ground

28 July 6pm - vs Coventry City at Technique Stadium

31 July 3pm - vs Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

3 Aug 8pm - vs Gillingham at Carrow Road

7 Aug 2pm - vs Newcastle United at St. James’ Park

Southampton

27 July 7pm - vs Cardiff City at Cardiff City Stadium

31 July 3pm - vs Swansea City at Liberty Stadium

Tottenham

17 July 3pm - vs Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium

21 July 7:45pm - vs Colchester United at JobServe Community Stadium

28 July 7:45pm - vs MK Dons at Stadium MK

4 Aug 7:45pm - vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

8 Aug 2pm - vs Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Watford

24 July 3pm - vs West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road

27 July 7:45pm - vs Stevenage at Lamex Stadium

31 July 4pm - vs Barnsley at Vicarage Road

7 Aug 3pm - vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

West Ham United

21 July 7pm - vs Reading at the Madejski Stadium

24 July 3pm - vs Celtic at Celtic Park

31 July 3pm - vs Brentford and Brentford Community Stadium

Wolves

17 July 3pm - vs Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road

24 July 6pm - vs Real Betis at Cadiz Province

26 July 9:30 am - vs Las Palmas at Marbella Football Club Center

31 July 1pm - vs Stoke City at Bet365 Stadium

1 Aug 1pm - vs Coventry City at Ricoh Arena

7 Aug 1pm - vs Celta Vigo at Molineux