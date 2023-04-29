Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Premier League fans have been treated to a marathon of daily action this week, with a midweek round of games quickly followed by another set of fixtures at the weekend.

The viewing will stretch into next week too, with eight games taking place across Saturday and Sunday before a relegation battle on Monday night and Arsenal’s attempt to reignite their title challenge on Tueday.

All told, half the ten fixtures will be broadcast live on TV - or via streaming platforms - with all the details below as to where you can catch each match and which teams are not on UK TV this week.

Live matches on UK TV:

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (Saturday 12:30pm) - BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

Fulham vs Man City (Sunday 2pm) - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Tottenham (Sunday 4:30pm) - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

Leicester vs Everton (Monday 8pm) - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

Arsenal vs Chelsea (Tuesday 8pm) - Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Not scheduled for broadcast:

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest (Saturday 3pm)

Brighton vs Wolves (Saturday 3pm)

Bournemouth vs Leeds (Sunday 2pm)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa (Sunday 2pm)

Newcastle vs Southampton (Sunday 2pm)