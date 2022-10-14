Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may feel like the Premier League season has barely begun but already speculation has begun about potential January transfer dealings.

The nature of this strange campaign, with a hectic domestic schedule paused for a condensed World Cup in Qatar, means that the next transfer window will arrive at an odd time.

It is during the January transfer window that players who will be out of contract at Premier League clubs at the end of the season can agree deals with clubs overseas ahead of making summer moves.

A host of prominent faces appear likely to be heading for pastures new next summer.

Here are 10 Premier League players available to sign for free in January:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Heavily linked with a Manchester United exit during the summer transfer window, the Portuguse forward’s second stint at Old Trafford would appear all-but-certain to conclude at the close of this campaign. While his impact may be on the wane, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal-scoring record (and brand) remain strong and he is likely to have a number of high-profile suitors.

N’Golo Kante

Having assembled an exceptional Premier League record at both Leicester and Chelsea, N’Golo Kante has previously indicated a desire to remain with the London club, but his continuing battles with injury may force him to seek a new destination at season’s end. The busy midfielder would be a significant asset to plenty of clubs. Perhaps unsurprisngly, Barcelona have been linked.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante has suffered an injury setback (John Walton/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan

An integral part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City squad throughout his seven seasons at the club, Ilkay Gundogan was voted club captain this summer after his final-day double helped secure another Premier League crown at the end of the last campaign.. Guardiola would be reluctant to part with the versatile, consistent German, but Gundogan is reported to be considering taking on a new challenge.

Youri Tielemans

It’s a good year to need a midfielder. Long linked with the top Premier League clubs, a return to the continent might appeal to Youri Tielemans, who has struggled for impact in a tough start to the season for Leicester. The efficient Belgian would appear unlikely to sign new terms with the club but could hold out for a move within England.

Roberto Firmino

The breaking up of Liverpool’s title-winning front three began with the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer and could continue, with Roberto Firmino out of contract at the end of the season. The signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez would appear to have steeled Liverpool’s squad somewhat for a future without Firmino, but a productive recent spell for the Brazilian could yet persaude the club’s hierarchy to push for him to stay.

Roberto Firmino has been in impressive form this morning (Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford

The status of Marcus Rashford’s contract is a matter of some debate, with it widely reported that Manchester United retain an option to extend the 24-year-old’s deal by a further year. That’s certainly the view of Erik ten Hag - the Dutch manager said that his club “control the situation” in September and will no doubt be keen to hold on to a homegrown player who appears to be back to somewhere near his best. Negotiations are said to be ongoing over an extension.

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace’s demands for a significant transfer fee have reportedly stalled talks over a permanent move from the club for Wilfried Zaha in the past, but the Ivory Coast international could finally leave on a free at the end of the season. There is said to be a new deal on the table for Zaha, but the 29-year-old may recognise an opportunity to test himself elsewhere.

Zaha could remain at Palace but there is interest from several clubs (Getty Images)

David de Gea

The Spanish goalkeeper is likely to reach 400 Premier League appearances during the course of this campaign, a significant tally for a player who overcame a tough start at Manchester United to become one of Europe’s top goalkeepers. The club are said to be mulling offering the 31-year-old a new deal, with concerns over his fit under Erik ten Hag and his significant weekly wage. With Dean Henderson likely to return from his loan deal at Nottingham Forest next summer, it may be that David de Gea is available - a return to his native Spain might appeal, though a fit at a top club may not be immediately apparent.

Douglas Luiz

It appeared in August that Douglas Luiz was prepared to sign a new deal at Aston Villa, but negotiations have reportedly stalled over the midfielder’s extension. [There is] no news in terms of extending his stay here, so that hasn’t changed,” Steven Gerrard explained in late September. “Am I surprised by the speculation? No, because we’ve got a young Brazilian player who’s a fantastic talent so I expect to be asked this question a lot as the season progresses.” Gerrard and the club’s owners remain keen for Luiz to stay but the Brazilian will be heavily targeted by clubs in need of a midfield anchor.

Jorginho

Concluding the list with yet another midfielder likely to attract interest, Jorginho is said to be “prioritising” talks with Chelsea over a new contract rather than outwardly seek a new destination. The Italy international continues to form a key part of the midfield rotation at Stamford Bridge, but his aptitude for possession-based football will be desirable, with Spanish and Italian clubs the likeliest to try to tempt him elsewhere.