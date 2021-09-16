Premier League quality ‘as good as I’ve seen’, Gary Neville claims

Gary Neville believes that this season’s Premier League is the highest in quality that he has seen.

The former Manchester United player also suggested that the four teams currently leading the pack in the league are the best quartet in league history.

Indeed, Neville opined that they may even be the four best teams in the world at the moment.

“I don’t think I’ve seen, in Premier League history, four teams as good as the top four we’ve got at the moment,” Neville said on The Gary Neville podcast. “And I don’t think I’ve seen the Premier League this good in terms of quality.

“We could have the four best teams in the whole world at this moment in time. Liverpool’s first XI, if they can keep that fit, is possibly the best XI in the Premier League. And Liverpool aren’t even being talked about at the moment!

“[Manchester] City’s team is exceptional, Chelsea are strong like you wouldn’t believe, and Manchester United, with the addition of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Jadon] Sancho and [Raphael] Varane, are going to be right in there amongst it.”

Neville won eight Premier League titles during a glittering career as a right-back at Old Trafford.

He played in the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93 and retired in 2011, becoming a pundit and commentator.

The 46-year-old believes that this season could see all four of the sides currently occupying the top four places in the table challenge for the title.

“We’ve never truly had a title race of four teams - this could be a massive ding-dong this season,” Neville said.

“The games we’ve been watching are really good, the atmospheres are good, the quality is good, the speed of the game, the athleticism of the players.

“[What] we are witnessing at this time is absolutely top level.”

The Premier League combined to spend in excess of £1 billion in gross transfer fees during the summer window.