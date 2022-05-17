Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah currently leads the Premier League Golden Boot race, but Tottenham’s Son Heung-min could pip the striker on the final day of the season.

As of writing, Salah has 22 goals with two league matches remaining and Son has 21 with one game left to play. However, Salah won’t be available for the Reds’ trip to Southampton and it’s unknown if he will be up for selection for Wolves either, so Son has a huge opportunity to take the award on the final day with Spurs facing Norwich.

And while Son could be crowned the top league scorer, he has said it isn’t at the top of his priority list. “Obviously it’s a good thing that you are racing to be top scorer, but I have said a few times that it is more important to finish in the top four than anything else,” he said.

Tottenham head into the final day of the season in fourth with a two-point advantage over rivals Arsenal. All they have to do is draw or beat Norwich and they will secure Champions League football as they have a greater goal difference.

Son will be hoping to add goals for his team once again to take the Golden Boot. But who is on the list and who’s in the top 10?

Golden Boot race: The top 10 scorers

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 22

Son Heung-min (Tottenham) - 21

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 18

Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 16

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 15

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - 15

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) - 15

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) - 14

Raheem Sterling (Man City) - 13

Wilifred Zaha (Crystal Palace) - 13