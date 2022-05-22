Ederson and Alisson share Premier League Golden Glove award

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and his Liverpool counterpart Alisson Becker have jointly won the 2021/22 Premier League Golden Glove award.

While most focus is on the top scorer award each season - the Golden Boot - stoppers at the other end of the pitch have had their own trophy to aim for since the 2004/05 campaign.

And the Brazilian duo have been the dominant names in the category over the past few seasons, with Alisson winning in 2019 and Ederson doing so for the following two years.

This time around it’s a joint success for the pair, having claimed 20 clean sheets apiece during the campaign.

They were level heading into the final day of the season on that tally, with their respective teams still fighting for the title, and both sides conceded - fell behind, in fact - during a tense first half at both Anfield and the Etihad Stadium.

City have the superior overall defensive record this season - by just a single goal, 25 conceded to Liverpool’s 26.

However, the Premier League award only based on clean sheets and share the award if two players finish level, rather than opting for a goals conceded to games ratio or other qualifier to separate individuals.

Alisson and Ederson, quite aside from their domestic exertions and trophy pushes, are the two regular options for the Brazilian national team under Tite.