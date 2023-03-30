Premier League owners’ test to include disqualification for ‘human rights abuses’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Premier League clubs have agreed to bring in tougher rules to its owners’ and directors’ test - including disqualification for individuals found guilty of “human rights abuses”.

The clubs unanimously approved a number of changes to the assessment process around new ownership, which will come in with immediate effect.

Under its changes, the Premier League added a number of new “disqualifying events” for prospective owners and directors - including “human rights abuses, based on Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020”.

Amnesty International repeatedly called on the Premier League to consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights record when the country’s Public Investment Fund took a controlling stake in Newcastle United in 2021.

The human rights group have also continued to criticise Qatar’s human rights record while Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has been among the leading bidders to buy Manchester United.

Among other changes, the Premier League also now has the power to block people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a "disqualifying event" if proven.

Meanwhile, the list of criminal offences resulting in disqualification has been extended to offences involving “violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes”.

There is no mention of state ownership in the updated rules, however, but the Premier League said “annual due diligence” will be undertaken on current owners and directors to “ensure ongoing compliance” with the rules.

It follows the publication of the government’s white paper last month, with its recommendations including the introduction of an independent regulator. Amnesty International accused the government’s white paper of a “glaring omission” after it failed to mention human rights issues.