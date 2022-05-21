Kevin De Bruyne beats Mohamed Salah to win Premier League Player of the Season award

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season, beating competition from Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung-min Son to win the award for the second time.

De Bruyne has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances from midfield this season, while supplying a further seven assists, and has been pivotal to putting City on pole position to retain their Premier League title.

City will beat Liverpool to the title if they defeat Aston Villa at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

De Bruyne was previously named Premier League Player of the Season in the 2019/20 campaign, and it means a City player has won the award in three consecutive seasons after Ruben Dias picked up the prize last year.

Salah, who leads Son by a goal in the golden boot standings, was named the Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year earlier this month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse were also shortlisted for the award, which is voted for by fans, team captains and a panel of experts.

De Bruyne’s Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden was named Young Player of the Season for the second year running earlier on Saturday.