Premier League matches to pause for fasting Muslim players

Tuesday evening’s Premier League matches will pause to allow Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast.

Everton’s game against Tottenham on Monday night was halted briefly in the 26th minute to allow the three Muslim players in Sean Dyche’s side to eat and drink.

If clubs request a stoppage with the officials before kick-off, the four games in the English top flight on Tuesday evening will also be paused by the referee.

Muslims fast during the hours between sunrise and sunset during the month of Ramadan, which this year began on 22 March.

Teams and officials will discuss before matches whether a break is required and arrange an approximate time for this to take place.

Any pause will come when the ball is out of play.

Friday night’s Championship fixture between Burnley and Sunderland was slightly delayed after the teams agreed to allow Muslim players to break their fast before kick-off.

In France, Nantes defender Jaouen Hadjam was left out of the Ligue 1 side’s squad that lost to Reims on Sunday after maintaining his Ramadan fast on matchdays.

Antoine Kombouare, the Nantes manager, said that while he supported those who fasted during the week, he was concerned that the Algeria international might get injured.

“It’s [Jaouen Hadjam’s] choice, I respect it,” said Kombouare. “But on matchday, you don’t have to fast. It’s very intense, you have to be ready. Those who fast aren’t in the group - I don’t want them to injure themselves.

“In the week, there are no worries for those who fast. I’m ready to support them. It is not a punishment. I set rules. It’s his choice and I respect it.”