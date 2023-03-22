Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Premier League players to be given chance to break Ramadan fast mid-game

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking in daylight hours during Ramadan

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 22 March 2023 13:45
Comments
<p>Muslim players like Wesley Fofana (right, breaking his fast during a match while a Leicester player in April 2021) will be allowed to eat and drink during a natural pause in play </p>

Muslim players like Wesley Fofana (right, breaking his fast during a match while a Leicester player in April 2021) will be allowed to eat and drink during a natural pause in play

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Match officials across English football have reportedly been asked to allow players to break their fast during evening matches across the Muslim holy period of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection.

It runs this year from Wednesday 22 March to Friday 21 April.

During Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours, breaking their fast once the sun sets.

According to a report from Sky Sports, match officials have been issued with guidance from refereeing bodies allowing Muslim players to break their fasts during evening games across the month.

Recommended

The report further states that officials have been encouraged to identify those players ahead of the game starting and agree a rough time when such a pause may occur, where possible.

Muslim players in the Premier League include Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City.

During Ramadan in 2021, Leicester and Crystal Palace agreed, in conjunction with referee Graham Scott, that their fixture would pause after half-an-hour to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their fast.

Football matches stopping so that players can break their fast is a common occurence in Muslim-majority countries

(Bein Sports)

It was believed to be the first time that an English top-level fixture had been paused to allow Muslim players to eat and drink mid-game, with Fofana tweeting his thanks afterwards.

“That’s what makes football wonderful,” the French defender, now of Chelsea, said.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure this week described the Premier League as “the best for Muslims to be in”.

The Mali international said to the BBC: “We feel very confident here, very accepted and everything is in place for Muslim people to enjoy.

“In the Premier League you are free to do whatever suits you, they will never do anything against your faith and this is great.

“I was born in France and worked there, but between France and England there is a big difference. English people are a great example.

Recommended

“Sometimes you have to listen to the people and understand what the faith means to them. It is not a choice - it matters to us to protect our faith 100%.

“I always wanted to be in the Premier League and I want to stay much longer here. It is the best league for Muslims to be in.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in