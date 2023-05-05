Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It is not often in the Premier League that the battle to avoid the drop is as captivating as who will be crowned champion, but with four games to go, six teams are in the fight to retain their status as top-flight clubs.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest will hope the money they shelled out in the summer will be enough to keep them up for a second successive season and avoid becoming a yo-yo club, while Everton are facing a first relegation in over 70 years.

Adding in Southampton (11 years in the Premier League), Leeds and Leicester to the mix makes for a thrilling conclusion to the season.

So who will beat the drop, and who can make a great escape?

West Ham

15th place, 34 points, GD: -13

A European hangover has heaped additional pressure on a squad that has not quite lived up to expectations after money was spent in the summer. While a sickness bug affecting the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd undoubtedly made the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City tougher, it will be a difficult balancing act for David Moyes to manage the demands of the top-flight with Europa Conference League semi-finals. A trip to Brentford offers the prospect of points but could be overshadowed by the AZ Alkmaar fixtures, while the final matches at home to Leeds and away at Leicester could prove crucial, with the opposition in more desperate circumstances.

Remaining fixtures

West Ham v Manchester United – 07/05/2023

Brentford v West Ham – 14/05/2023

West Ham v Leeds – 21/05/2023

Leicester v West Ham – 28/05/2023

Leicester

16th place, 30 points, GD: -13

As for most of the last 10+ years, Leicester could be looking towards Jamie Vardy to save them, after the 36-year-old has scored twice in his last two games, with the Foxes just clinging on to 16th place on goal difference. Dean Smith will certainly ponder the disappointment that the club hold the record for having lost the most points - 24 - from leading positions in the league this season. With Newcastle and Liverpool still to play, Leicester will have to target a trip to Fulham and a final-day clash with West Ham as targets to secure their safety.

Remaining fixtures

Fulham v Leicester – 08/05/2023

Leicester v Liverpool – 15/05/2023

Newcastle v Leicester – 22/05/2023

Leicester v West Ham – 28/05/2023

Leeds

17th place, 30 points, GD: -24

The ultimate decision was made on Wednesday and a bold declaration of confidence from Leeds’ third permanent manager of the season Sam Allardyce that ‘there is no one ahead of me’ in terms of management. It was Leeds’ last throw of the dice to rescue a season that has seen them enter the final four matches in 17th place only due to their superior goal difference. Allardyce will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him with arguably the toughest run-in of any of those involved in the scrap for survival.

Remaining fixtures

Manchester City v Leeds – 06/05/2023

Leeds v Newcastle – 13/05/2023

West Ham v Leeds – 21/05/2023

Leeds v Tottenham – 28/05/2023

Sam Allardyce becomes Leeds’ third manager of a turbulent season (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest

18th place, 30 points, GD: -32

Forest could be left to wonder what could have been after Brentford’s winner last Saturday condemned them to a seventh successive away defeat. Arguably one of the biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, shelling out well over £100 million, signing 21 players, Forest will be desperate to avoid the fate of Fulham, who went down having spent similar sums in the 2018-19 campaign. Other than the visit of Arsenal on 20 May, Forest could secure points from their other three games, but should target a home game against rock bottom Southampton on 8 May.

Remaining fixtures

Nottingham Forest v Southampton – 08/05/23

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest – 13/05/23

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - 20/05/23

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest – 28/05/23

Everton

19th place, 29 points, GD: -25

Few would have predicted Everton’s current dire situation at the start of the season, but with four games to go, the club are battling to avoid being relegated for the first time since the 1950-51 season. While concerns continue off-field concerning finances surrounding the new stadium and an alleged breach of financial fair-play rules, if results do not pick up, Everton could find themselves in deep trouble. While others can rely on themselves to produce the required points, the Toffees will be looking around them and to crucial games at Brighton and a final game of the season at home to Bournemouth.

Remaining fixtures

Brighton v Everton – 08/05/2023

Everton v Man City – 14/05/2023

Wolves v Everton – 20/05/2023

Everton v Bournemouth – 28/05/2023

(PA Wire)

Southampton

20th place, 24 points, GD: -32

With four games remaining, Southampton would need an almost-unprecedented surge in form to overcome their six-point gap to 16th and 17th-placed Leicester and Leeds. Their recent dismal run of form shows no sign of changing with five defeats in their last six outings. A fourth managerial change in February did not deliver the hoped-for improvement in form. Barring a ‘great escape’ Southampton are unlikely to remain in the top flight.

Remaining fixtures

Nottingham Forest v Southampton - 08/05/2023

Southampton v Fulham – 13/05/2023

Brighton v Southampton - 21/05/2023

Southampton v Liverpool – 28/05/2023