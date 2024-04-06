Luton and Everton grab Premier League survival lifelines with dramatic wins

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Luton Town boosted their unlikely Premier League survival bid as Carlton Morris’s 90th-minute strike earned them a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Rob Edwards saw his side end their 10-match run without a victory in dramatic fashion, Morris arriving at the far post to turn home Cauley Woodrow’s deep cross.

Bournemouth went ahead via Marcus Tavernier’s low shot but Luton rallied and Jordan Clark hauled them level before Morris’ dramatic winner.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal earned Everton a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Burnley.

Calvert-Lewin pounced on an error by Clarets keeper Arijanet Muric to give the Toffees a first win in 14 matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal saw Everton beat Burnley ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored twice against his old club in a see-saw 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Watkins and Morgan Rogers put Villa 2-0 up but the Bees hit back to lead 3-2 through goals from Mathias Jorgensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

But Watkins secured a point for the Champions League hopefuls with a header 10 minutes from time.

Wolves had a late goal disallowed as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham.

Max Kilman thought he had levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time but his header was ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention.

Pablo Sarabia’s penalty put Wolves ahead but Lucas Paqueta levelled from the spot and James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner to win it for the Hammers, who lost Jarrod Bowen to injury.

Bruno Guimaraes scored a late winner as Newcastle made Fulham pay for their missed opportunities in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.