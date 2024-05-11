Burnley and Luton headed back to Championship after just one season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League following a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets had to claim all three points to keep alive their faint hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship and Jacob Bruun Larsen’s 25th-minute opener ensured they made a fine start in north London but Pedro Porro equalised seven minutes later before Micky van de Ven struck the winner for the hosts in the 82nd minute.

Luton Town are on the brink of joining Burnley back in England’s second tier following a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United.

Albert Sambi Lokonga looked set to spoil David Moyes’ London Stadium farewell party, and give Luton a chance of taking the survival fight to the final day, when he fired the visitors into an early lead.

But second-half goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and 19-year-old George Earthy gave Moyes a winning send-off in his final home match in charge and leaves the Hatters set for relegation. A point for Nottingham Forest in the evening fixture against Chelsea will confirm Luton’s fate and even if Forest lose, the Hatters have no real shot of overhauling their goal difference deficit on the final day.

Everton signed off their season at Goodison Park with an uncharacteristic, jeopardy-free 1-0 victory over relegated Sheffield United.

With safety already secured and nothing to play for, except a club record-equalling fifth consecutive home win without conceding, there was no nerve-jangling, nail-biting finale to their last game of the campaign at home.

Abdoulaye Doucoure secured the win for Everton ( PA Wire )

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first goal in five months ensured fans could, for the first time in a while, enjoy their send-off to the players with all the uncertainty reserved for matters off the pitch.

Sean Longstaff’s eighth goal of the season ensured Newcastle’s home campaign did not end in defeat as Brighton emerged from the long trip north with a point.

The midfielder cancelled out Joel Veltman’s opener in first-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw which dented the Magpies’ hopes of reeling in fifth-placed Tottenham.

Michael Olise delivered another impressive display as Crystal Palace registered their fifth win in six Premier League games by beating Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

Michael Olise excelled in Crystal Palace’s win at Wolves ( PA Wire )

Olise gave the in-form Eagles the lead in the 26th minute with a delightful curling strike, and was then key in the creation of their second two minutes later, scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta. Wolves pulled a goal back midway through the second half when Matheus Cunha fired in before Olise’s pass then set up Eberechi Eze in the 73rd minute to wrap things up for Palace, who saw Naouirou Ahamada sent off in the closing stages.

Yoane Wissa scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Brentford won 2-1 at Bournemouth. A goalless draw had looked on the cards until an 86th-minute opener from Bryan Mbuemo put the Bees ahead but Dominic Solake then equalised for the home side with 60 seconds of normal time left, only for Wissa to win it for the visitors.