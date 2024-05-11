Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Chelsea are hoping to finish in the European places with Forest attempting to avoid relegation
Nottingham Forest play host to Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that will have consequences at both the top and bottom of the table.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side failed in their appeal to overturn a four-point deduction for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules and, as a result, sit 17th in the league just three points above the drop zone. A 3-1 victory over Sheffield United in their previous outing maintained their current position of avoiding relegation but they need to win at least one of their last two matches to guarantee a spot in the top flight next season.
For their part, Chelsea are chasing Newcastle United in the hopes of securing Europa League football next year. This is a battle for sixth place, with Manchester United also involved, and a run of three unbeaten matches has propelled Mauricio Pochettino’s side into contention. Should they win today they will have a strong chance of securing their place in Europe before the final gameweek.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Saturday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men travel north hoping to take another step towards European qualification, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest team are hoping to climb further towards Premier League safety.
