Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

( Getty Images )

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nottingham Forest play host to Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that will have consequences at both the top and bottom of the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side failed in their appeal to overturn a four-point deduction for breaching Profit & Sustainability rules and, as a result, sit 17th in the league just three points above the drop zone. A 3-1 victory over Sheffield United in their previous outing maintained their current position of avoiding relegation but they need to win at least one of their last two matches to guarantee a spot in the top flight next season.

For their part, Chelsea are chasing Newcastle United in the hopes of securing Europa League football next year. This is a battle for sixth place, with Manchester United also involved, and a run of three unbeaten matches has propelled Mauricio Pochettino’s side into contention. Should they win today they will have a strong chance of securing their place in Europe before the final gameweek.

Follow all the action from The City Ground below plus get the latest Nottingham Forest v Chelsea predictions and odds here: