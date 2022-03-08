The Premier League has suspended its TV deal with Russian broadcasting partner Rambler with immediate effect following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Premier League and its 20 clubs voted unanimously on Tuesday to terminate the agreement after of weekend of matches that saw support for Ukraine before the kick-off of each game. In a statement, the Premier League also said it would make a £1 million donation to help provide humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine affected by the crisis.

The Premier League had been criticised by MPs for being slow to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cancel the broadcasting deal with Russia that is said to be worth around £6 million a year. The deal with Rambler was set to expire at the end of the season.

It comes after China suspended its coverage of the Premier League this past weekend to avoid broadcasting the clubs’ showing of solidarity for Ukraine. All 20 club captains wore blue and yellow armbands in the national colours of Ukraine and there was a minute’s applause before kick-off at each ground this past weekend.

The Premier League statement read: “The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine.

“The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

The action from the Premier League was backed by sports minister Nigel Huddleston, who said: “We fully support the Premier League’s decision to stop broadcasting matches in Russia in response to Putin’s barbaric, senseless invasion of Ukraine. Russia cannot be allowed to legitimise its illegal war through sport.”