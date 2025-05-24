Super sub Tommy Watson fires Sunderland into Premier League after comeback win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunderland will play in the Premier League next season after substitute Tommy Watson scored in the fifth minute of added time to seal a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Watson had only been on the pitch since the 73rd minute when he intercepted a pass and was given room just outside the box to advance on goal and send a beautifully-placed finish into the bottom corner to secure the Black Cats a return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

The Blades had looked set to seal themselves an immediate promotion following their relegation last season, Tyreece Campbell’s goal midway through the first half handing Chris Wilder’s side a lead they held until the final 15 minutes.

Eliezer Mayenda then scored with a stunning drive to level for Regis Le Bris’ side before Watson stole the ball from Kieffer Moore and produced a moment that will live long in Wearside folklore.

It capped a stunning culmination to a first season in charge for Le Bris. The French coach took over last summer after a tumultuous campaign that saw three different managers lead the team, but in only his second senior job in management – after joining from Lorient – he completed Sunderland’s long march back from the depths of League One.

His team spent most of the first half on the back foot. Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson kept them from falling behind inside two minutes with a wonderful one-handed save, reaching low to his left to keep out Moore’s header as the striker met Gustavo Hamer’s cross.

In attempting to prevent Moore from reaching the ball, defender Luke O’Nien fell awkwardly and, after requiring oxygen on the pitch, was substituted with a dislocated shoulder.

Blades’ goal came from a Sunderland corner, Hamer streaking over the halfway line as the Black Cats tried to get back before playing a perfectly-weighted pass inside to Campbell, who advanced on Patterson and lifted the ball beautifully into the corner as the goalkeeper went to ground.

Harrison Burrows thought had scored a spectacular second goal for the Blades when he leathered the ball home on the half-volley from outside the box.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The goalkeeper though looked to be unsighted by Vinicius Souza, who attempted to get a flick and – following a pitchside VAR review – the goal was ruled offside.

In the second half, Patterson was again the hero for Sunderland.

Defender Dennis Cirkin was careless in allowing Andre Brooks to dispossess him as the ball dropped into the box, but there again was the goalkeeper to stick out a boot and prevent Brooks’ effort from finding the bottom corner.

A valuable save looked priceless moments later when Mayenda burst into the area from Patrick Roberts’ pass and, after taking a touch to make space, rifled the ball into the roof of Michael Cooper’s net to level it.

The stage was set for extra-time, before Watson’s dramatic intervention at the death.