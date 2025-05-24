Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Sheffield United vs Sunderland LIVE: Blades take deserved lead through devastating counter

Who will join Leeds and Burnley in earning promotion to the top flight?

Richard Jolly
at Wembley
,Will Castle
Saturday 24 May 2025 15:40 BST


Sheffield United and Sunderland will vie for a place in the Premier League as the pair clash in the Championship play-off final.

Always a game of such consequence, the top flight is within reach for two proud clubs after setting up a trip to Wembley. Sheffield United pushed Leeds and Burnley close for long periods during the course of the campaign before fading into third, though showed their class in a semi-final thrashing of Bristol City. Sunderland, conversely, made the most dramatic of passages through to this encounter, Dan Ballard’s header breaking Coventry hearts in the last minute of extra time.

Perhaps it was a sign that the Black Cats’ luck has turned after several seasons of toil since dropping out of the Premier League in 2017. Can Regis Le Bris lead them back to where Sunderland fans feel they belong, or will Chris Wilder earn a third promotion with Sheffield United to again prove his managerial quality?

Follow all of the latest from the Championship play-off final with our live blog below:

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

50 mins: Sunderland, playing at their own fans, have the bit between their teeth. So much more intent in these first five minutes than we saw in the entirety of the previous 45.

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:16

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

48 mins: Wasted corner opportunity as Rigg puts his delivery behind the goal.

They’re trying to be inventive and have started this half in a slightly better vein than the first, actually playing it around the opposition box.

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:14

BACK UNDERWAY! Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

And we’re off again!

No team changes for Sunderland, which is surprising.

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:12

Here come the players...

Second half about to get underway. Just one goal separates the sides, but Sunderland have a lot of work to do.

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:11

HALF-TIME! Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:05

HALF-TIME! Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

Look what Campbell’s opener meant to Chris Wilder!

Will Castle24 May 2025 16:03

HALF-TIME! Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

That’s all she wrote for the first half - and even at one goal, it currently looks a long way back for Sunderland.

After losing club veteran Luke O’Nien in the first five minutes due to a dislocated shoulder, they were hardly able to get a sniff at the Sheffield United goal.

They fell behind through a devastating Blades counter, with Gus Hamer inspiring a break brilliantly finished off by Tyrese Campbell.

Sheffield United thought they had a second when Harrison Burrows fired in on the half-volley - only for it to be chalked off for offside.

If it was two, a Sunderland recovery may have already been out of the question. But as things stand, there is still hope. A huge second half coming up.


Will Castle24 May 2025 15:56

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

45+7 mins: VAR briefly check a handball against Sheffield United, giving Sunderland fans a glimmer of hope of a late first-half equaliser. It doesn’t appear to be in the box or touch the man’s arm. So that clears that one up.

Will Castle24 May 2025 15:55

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

45+6 mins: Rigg fires a bouncing half-volley towards Cooper’s goal - no trouble for the keeper, who will be happy to just see some of the ball.

Will Castle24 May 2025 15:53

Sheffield United 1-0 Sunderland

45+5 mins: Mayenda tries doing it all himself but Vini Souza does brilliantly just to lean on him, not doing enough to foul but forces the forward to lose his balace.

Will Castle24 May 2025 15:52

