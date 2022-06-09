Son Heung-min omitted as PFA Team of the Season includes Cristiano Ronaldo and six Liverpool players

The reemergence of Liverpool as a title contender has seemingly proved pivotal in the selection of the line-up

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 09 June 2022 19:39
Comments
<p>Son scored 23 Premier League goals last season but has missed out </p>

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min has missed out of the PFA Players’ Team of the Season, despite sharing the Premier League golden boot award with Mohamed Salah after scoring 23 goals this past campaign.

Salah is one of six Liverpool players to be included while Cristiano Ronaldo also makes the team despite Manchester United finishing sixth in the Premier League this year.

Manchester City have three players in the side after retaining their Premier League title while the selection of former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger means there are only four Premier League clubs represented overall.

Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo and Salah retain their places from last season’s team, with the reemergence of Liverpool as a title contender seemingly proving pivotal in the selection of this year’s line-up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mane return after they were named on the 2019/20 edition, and are joined by goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Thiago Alcantara - who along with Rudiger are the only first-time nominees on the team.

Recommended

Bernardo Silva is included for the first time since 2018/19 while Ronaldo is selected for the fifth time in his career following his first season back in the Premier League since 2009.

PFA Players’ Team of the Season: Alisson (Liverpool); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in