Igor Tudor ‘100 per cent’ sure Tottenham will be in Premier League next season

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and only five points above the relegation zone.

Igor Tudor will take charge of his first Tottenham match in Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal (Will Matthews/PA)
Igor Tudor will take charge of his first Tottenham match in Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal (Will Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Igor Tudor is “100 per cent” confident Tottenham will be a Premier League club next season.

Tudor was announced as Spurs’ interim head coach last Saturday after Thomas Frank was sacked on February 11 following a run of two wins in 17 Premier League matches.

It has left Tottenham in 16th position and only five points above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s north London derby with leaders Arsenal, but experienced boss Tudor has no doubt he can achieve his goal in N17.

Asked how confident he was that Spurs would be in the Premier League next season, Tudor insisted: “One hundred per cent.

“I’m not here to enjoy. I’m here to work. It’s the first moment and there’s work to do. It’s a privilege to be here.”

