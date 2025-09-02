Breaking down the Premier League’s record £3bn summer spending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak's British record £125m move from Newcastle United to Liverpool completed an eye-watering summer of English Premier League spending.

The Swedish striker's move, along with several other big-money deadline day deals such as Newcastle's £55m swoop for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa meant the cumulative spend for the world's richest football league during the transfer window reached £3bn for the first time.

Gross spending for the Premier League this season is already the highest ever, exceeding the £2.7bn spent in the 2022/23 season, and the January window is still to come.

The 20 clubs have spent £650m more in this window than the previous highest summer spend in 2023.

It has not all been one-way traffic with clubs also recouping some of their outlay in sales but the £1.2bn net spend is also the highest ever - a 114 per cent increase on the previous summer and 13 per cent higher than the previous record in 2022, according to Deloitte.

"A third record-breaking summer of Premier League spending in four years sends a strong signal that, despite subdued spending across the rest of the continent, clubs have no plans to slow down their investment in the on-pitch product," Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Deloitte Sports Business Group said.

The financial muscle of the Premier League means it accounted for 51 per cent of the gross spend from the big five European leagues which also includes Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's LaLiga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1.

The average net spend of the other four leagues, according to Deloitte, was €90m (£78.2m).

open image in gallery Liverpool were the biggest spenders of the window ( Getty Images )

While the Premier League splurge reached new heights, England's second-tier Championship also soared to a combined £240m gross spend, £95m more than the previous season.

The figures come despite the Premier League's strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) - highlighting the huge income that even middle-ranking clubs enjoy from the league's TV deals.

"There continues to be a complex regulatory landscape from both domestic and European governing bodies, however, there is clearly still strong appetite for recruitment," Bridge said.

"However, financial sustainability should still be at the heart of all business to encourage the long-term success of any football club."

open image in gallery Chelsea managed to record a small net profit ( PA Wire )

Champions Liverpool, who also signed Florian Wirtz for an initial £100m, not surprisingly topped the list for Premier League spenders during the summer.

"Stadium expansion and enhanced commercial partnerships coupled with on pitch success has pushed their revenue line up over £600m," Plumley said.

"They can afford it, despite the PSR landscape. What that says for the other clubs in the league, outside of the established elite, is a bigger question."

Their outlay of £420m, for a net spend of £229.5m, was followed by Chelsea's £285m outlay and Arsenal's £255m, although Chelsea did recoup £228.5m for a small net profit.

