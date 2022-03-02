Premier League confirms show of support for Ukraine at weekend games

The Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.

Captains of all clubs will wear special armbands in Ukrainian colours with fans encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off.

The large screens at grounds will display “Football Stands Together” against a blue and yellow backdrop, matching the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during games, which start with Leicester against Leeds at 12.30pm on Saturday through to Monday night’s fixture between Tottenham and Everton.

A statement from the governing body read: “The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia’s actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

Russian teams, both domestic and national, have been banned from all international competition while Uefa have walked away from sponsor Gazprom in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine last week.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to sell the club while Everton have suspended commercial ties with Alisher Usmanov’s companies in recent days.