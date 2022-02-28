Russia set to be banned from all international football
Fifa is in advanced talks with European football body Uefa to impose a suspension which would effectively cut Russia from the men’s 2022 World Cup and Women’s Euro 2022
Fifa is set to suspend Russia’s national teams from international football until further notice, a source with knowledge of the discussions has said, following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Fifa is in advanced talks with European football body Uefa over the matter and a decision could be made later on Monday.
Russia were due to play Poland on 24 March in Europe’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals, but any ban will likely eliminate them from the process and end their hopes of reaching Qatar 2022, scheduled for November and December this year. It would also mean Russia could not compete in this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022, hosted by England in July.
Pressure began to grow on Fifa to act when Poland refused to play against Russia, both in their play-off semi-final and in any other setting. Other countries followed in announcing they too would boycott games with Russia, including England, Scotland and Wales.
Fifa has reacted slowly to the war in Ukraine, announcing a series of “initial measures” which would have forced Russia to play home matches at a neutral venue, to go by the name “Football Union of Russia”, and to play without the Russian flag or the national anthem.
However, these proposals were labelled “unacceptable” by the Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza. “In the situation of war in Ukraine, we are not interested in the game of appearances,” he said. “Our position remains unchanged: the national team Polish will NOT play against Russia in the play-off match, regardless of the name of the Russian team.”
Full story to follow...
