Premier League to review controversial VAR decisions as a matter of ‘priority’
West Ham were denied an equaliser against Chelsea while Newcastle also saw a goal ruled out by VAR
The Premier League will review the controversial VAR decisions that ruled out goals for Newcastle and West Ham this weekend as a matter of “priority” with the referees’ body PGMOL.
Newcastle were denied a goal against Crystal Palace while West Ham saw an equaliser against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge disallowed.
Both goals were ruled out following VAR reviews, after the match referees were asked to consult the pitch-side monitors and overturned their original decisions.
Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace while West Ham were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea, with manager David Moyes and captain Declan Rice leading the criticism of the decision.
Rice reacted, saying: “That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles.” While David Moyes went further, labelling it a “scandalous” decision after storming onto the pitch to remonstrate with the referee.
“It is a scandalous decision,” said Moyes. “The referee gave it and I don’t know who sent him from VAR, but I always thought he would say it is a goal once he went to the screen.
“I have seen it from all angles and find it incredibly difficult to see how that is chalked off. I don’t know who in VAR sent him there. The sad thing is this is the level of our elite refereeing at the moment.”
Maxwel Cornet had appeared to have responded swiftly to Kai Havertz’s goal for the Blues to make it 2-2, but VAR checked an incident moments before the goal involving Jarrod Bowen and Edouard Mendy.
The West Ham winger appeared to brush his left foot over the Chelsea goalkeeper’s chest, with the Sengalese seen screaming in pain before Cornet converted the rebound.
And after a lengthy wait, the goal was disallowed after referee Andrew Madley was asked to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR official Jarred Gillett.
