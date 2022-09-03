Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Declan Rice has reacted to West Ham United’s goal being diallowed at Chelsea in a 2-1 loss for the Hammers by labelling the incident a “shambles”.

Maxwel Cornet appeared to have responded swiftly to Kai Havertz’s goal for the Blues to make it 2-2, but VAR checked an incident moments before the goal involving Jarrod Bowen and Edouard Mendy.

The West Ham winger appeared to brush his left foot over the Chelsea goalkeeper’s chest, with the Sengalese seen screaming in pain before Cornet converted the rebound.

And after a lengthy wait, the goal was disallowed after referee Andrew Madley was asked to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR official Jarred Gillett.

Rice reacted, saying: “That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles.”

While David Moyes went further, labelling it a “scandalous” decision after storming onto the pitch to remonstrate with the referee.

Jarrod Bowen commits a foul on Edouard Mendy (AFP via Getty Images)

“It is a scandalous decision,” said Moyes. “The referee gave it and I don’t know who sent him from VAR, but I always thought he would say it is a goal once he went to the screen.

“I have seen it from all angles and find it incredibly difficult to see how that is chalked off. I don’t know who in VAR sent him there.

“Well have you seen it?! The goalkeeper comes out and fumbles... then acts as if it’s a shoulder injury! I thought ‘there’s no way he’s overturning this’... it was a ridiculously bad decision. I’d question VAR today as much as the referee.

“The sad thing is this is the level of our elite refereeing at the moment. The goalkeeper tried to fake an injury on our first goal as well. So he’s done the same on the second goal.

“They’ve got new people in charge, so they’re trying to do something. I’ve lost faith in them after today. I didn’t want an explanation, because what explanation could he give? Trying to justify that? My goodness.

“Jarrod says he hasn’t touched the goalkeeper at all. If anything, it might be a slight trailing foot, but the goalkeeper has already dropped the ball.” “He’s faked a shoulder injury. It didn’t affect him last 15 minutes.”

“I find that insulting. I don’t send my teams out to do that. I’m trying to watch what I say. On the other side, I’m a whinging manager.

“We’ve also conceded two goals. We then do just enough to get back into it, and it’s taken away from us for no reason. No reason.

“That’s someone that doesn’t understand football and shouldn’t be near it, if they think that’s enough [to disallow].”

Thomas Tuchel meanwhile claimed it was a “clear foul”, adding: “I think there’s a reason it went in our favour. My opinion is very clear. It’s a foul. The first goal was very similar.

“I leave it to you to decide if it’s the same as against Tottenham, and say no more, as I paid a lot a lot of money after Tottenham. We wanted to restart our season today, and we did.”