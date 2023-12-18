Is there a winter break in the Premier League this season?
The Premier League mid-season break is back in January
There will be a winter break in the Premier League this season as the intended schedule of top-flight fixtures returns to normality following the mid-season Qatar World Cup last year.
While the festive fixtures in the Premier League are set to be as busy as ever, with teams playing three times in nine days over Christmas and New Year, there is a rest period later in January.
The Premier League does not stop completely during its winter break, however. Instead, there are five fixtures one weekend followed by another five the following weekend.
It means all 20 teams get at least two weeks between Premier League fixtures during January.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Premier League winter break?
Premier League Gameweek 21 has been assigned for the mid-season break. The 10 fixtures have been split across two weekends, with five games held between January 13 to 15 and the others played between January 20 to 22.
The Premier League will then return to its usual full schedule with midweek games on January 30 and 31, with the fourth round of the FA Cup set to be played on the weekend of January 27 and 28.
What are the fixtures over the Premier League break?
Saturday 13 January
Chelsea vs Fulham - 12:30
Newcastle vs Manchester City - 17:30
Sunday 14 January
Everton vs Aston Villa - 14:00
Manchester United vs Tottenham - 16:30
Monday 15 January
Burnley vs Luton - 19:45
Saturday 20 January
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 12:30
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - 17:30
Sunday 21 January
Sheffield United vs West Ham - 14:00
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - 16:30
Monday 22 January
Brighton vs Wolves - 19:45
