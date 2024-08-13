Five young stars to watch in the Premier League this season

Support truly

The usual high-profile names are set to light up the new Premier League season: Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka and the like.

But there will, as ever, be the emergence of some new potential stars, young players making their way into the first team and taking the burgeoning steps towards a career at the very top.

Last season, Cole Palmer went from a relatively unproven prospect to Chelsea’s key man, while the likes of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Lewis Miley and Kobbie Mainoo all made exciting breakthroughs.

But who might be the youngsters on the cusp of a first-team emergence in 2024-25?

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Getting into the starting XI at Arsenal is an unenviable task for the club’s many talented young players. The intensity of the recent title battles with Manchester City has given Mikel Arteta few opportunities to experiment with untested youngsters.

But attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri could be an exception. He became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player when he came off the bench at the age of 15 in 2022-23.

Now 17, Nwaneri appears to be close to a breakthrough at the Emirates. He provided an assist for Gabriel Jesus in a pre-season clash with Manchester United and is expected to sign a new contract imminently.

The challenge for Nwaneri will be forcing his way into a team with so much quality both in midfield and attack.

Ethan Nwaneri is highly regarded at Arsenal ( Getty Images )

Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

If breaking into Arsenal’s team is difficult, earning the trust of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is perhaps even more of a daunting challenge.

But 19-year-old midfielder Nico O’Reilly appears to have done that. He featured regularly in pre-season, impressing in a friendly against Barcelona. And he started in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United.

As with any player to make the grade at City, O’Reilly is technically accomplished and has an excellent eye for a pass. “He’s a guy who will be a player,” Guardiola said of the teenager. “He will be a player. I am pretty sure he can help us.”

He may have to be patient, but the long-term future looks bright for O’Reilly.

Nico O’Reilly played in the Community Shield ( AP )

Trey Nyoni (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s lack of a top-quality No 6 has been a talking point throughout pre-season, particularly after an unsuccessful attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Wataru Endo impressed last season but could struggle with the technical demands required under new manager Arne Slot. That could mean an opening for Trey Nyoni, who caught the eye in pre-season.

The former Leicester youth product only turned 17 in June but plays with a maturity that belies his inexperience. He is smooth in possession and intelligent positionally, both qualities that will be crucial in Slot’s team.

While it may be too soon for Nyoni to become a first-team fixture, expect to see him involved for Liverpool this season.

Trey Nyoni has impressed in pre-season ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Mikey Moore (Tottenham)

Tottenham’s big-money signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth could mean chances are limited for young attacker Mikey Moore, but he is certainly knocking on the door.

The 17-year-old was exceptional for the Under-21s last season and became the youngest player in Spurs’ Premier League history when he came off the bench against Manchester United in May.

Ange Postecoglou has spoken highly of the teenager, who can play both as wide forward or an out-and-out striker. He featured heavily during Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, and recently signed a new three-year deal.

If Spurs’ forwards aren’t firing on all cylinders early in the season, Moore could get a chance to impress.

Mikey Moore will be battling the likes of Dominic Solanke for playing time ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

Harry Amass (Manchester United)

Left-back Harry Amass was a regular in pre-season for Manchester United, starting all three games on their tour of the US.

The 17-year-old was left out for the Community Shield final but with Luke Shaw’s injury history and the lack of a standout left-back to replace the England international, Amass could be given an opportunity when the Premier League kicks off.

The former Watford youngster looked sharp in attack throughout pre-season, consistently driving forward down the left flank and looking to create opportunities.

Adjusting to the pace and quality of Premier League football might take some time, but Amass is one to watch this season.