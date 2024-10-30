Is Preston vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Arsenal return to action tonight as they travel to Preston North End for a round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup. The Gunners head into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta is expected to make significant changes against the Championship side.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz should be rested while William Saliba may feature having sat out the previous match through suspension. Arsenal are hoping to reach the quarter-finals and Arteta will expect a similar performance to their 5-1 hammering over Bolton in the previous round.

Preston, meanwhile, will bring their A-game as they look to challenge the Premier League side. Though sat at the wrong end of the second division, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are unbeaten in their last five matches and have a proven goalscorer up top on Sam Greenwood which could pose a threat to the Gunners.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is Preston vs Arsenal?

Preston vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Wednesday 30 October at Deepdale Stadium in Preston.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports+ with coverage beginning at 7pm. Virgin Media subscribers can access all Sky Sports+ matches via the red button. Sky subscribers also have the choice to live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Preston will unfortunately be without winger Robbie Brady, who was forced off in the first half against Plymouth Argyle and is set for a spell on the sidelines. He joins Ched Evans, Patrick Bauer and Will Keane on the list of absentees. Montenegrin striker Milutin Osmajic is also unavailable on account of an eight-game ban for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

For Arsenal, William Saliba is available again after serving a one-game suspension, but Gabriel is expected to miss out after being forced off against Liverpool. Jakub Kiwior is fit enough to start while Oleksandr Zinchenko seems a likely choice for the defence. Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Preston XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer-Jensen, Whiteman, McCann, Potts; Greenwood, Jakobsen

Arsenal XI: Porter; Nichols, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli

Odds

Preston to win 17/2

Draw 7/2

Arsenal to win 1/5

Prediction

Arsenal will be too strong for Championship side Preston even with the predicted changes that Mikel Arteta is expected to make. Players hungry to impress, such as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, will have an eye of goal and things could get away from Preston quickly.

Preston 1-3 Arsenal.

