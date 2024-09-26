Jump to content

Preston striker Milutin Osmajic charged with biting opponent

Osmajic clashed with Blackburn’s Owen Beck, who was sent off for kicking out at North End’s Duane Holmes in the same incident.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 26 September 2024 14:44
Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged with biting an opponent by the Football Association (Nick Potts/PA)
Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged with biting an opponent by the Football Association (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Preston striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged with biting an opponent during last Sunday’s goalless draw with Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.

Montenegro international Osmajic is alleged to have bitten Rovers defender Owen Beck, who was sent off for kicking out at Duane Holmes in the same incident late in the game at Deepdale.

An FA spokesperson said: “Milutin Osmajic has been charged following Preston North End’s EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, 22 September.

“It’s alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct by biting an opponent around the 87th minute.

“Milutin Osmajic has until Monday, September 30, to provide a response.”

Beck, who is on loan at Ewood Park from Liverpool, was dismissed for a swipe at Holmes in the aftermath of Yuki Ohashi’s foul on Osmajic – who then got to his feet and grabbed Beck, barging him away with his head pressed into the back of the full-back’s neck.

Blackburn boss John Eustace said in his post-match press conference: “(Beck’s) got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

The bad-tempered match earlier saw Preston’s Sam Greenwood sent off for a lunge at Rovers’ Lewis Baker.

