Preston’s Milutin Osmajic in contention for FA Cup quarter-final clash with Aston Villa amid racism charge
Milutin Osmajic could face Aston Villa amid allegations of racism against Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri
Preston forward Milutin Osmajic is in contention to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals, just days after being charged by the FA for alleged racist remarks towards Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri.
Osmajic saw the deadline to respond to the charges, initially set to March 25, extended ahead of the contest, freeing up the player to feature against Villa on Sunday.
The alleged incident took place as Burnley and Preston played out a goalless draw in the Championship, with Mejbri stating after the game that he suffered “disgusting abuse” from Montenegrin player.
TV pictures showed Osmajic appear to say something to Mejbri which evoked an instant reaction from the former Manchester United prospect, immediately flagging the issue to referee Andrew Kitchen.
"I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society," Mejbri wrote on social media.
"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."
Burnley said Mejbri made Kitchen aware of the comment during the second half and the referee had registered the complaint.
In a statement, Preston said Osmajic attended a meeting after the game with match officials and "strongly refuted the claims of a racist comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri".
On March 17, the FA confirmed that Osmajic had been charged with acting in an improper manner under FA Rule E3 and had until the following Tuesday to respond.
A statement on the FA website read: "Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the Championship fixture between Preston and Burnley on Saturday 15 February.
"It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.
"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race.
"Milutin Osmajic has until Tuesday 25 March to provide a response."
But after manager Paul Heckinbottom confirmed the deadline for Osmajic’s response had been extended, the forward is now in prime position to play a part in Preston’s quarter-final clash at Deepdale, with the club just one win away from a trip to Wembley.
Osmajic has scored three goals in as many FA Cup appearances this season, including one in Preston’s fifth round visit of Burnley - which was played just two weeks after the incident involving Mejbri.
Burnley players refused to shake his hand prior to kick-off - but after scoring Preston’s second in a 3-0 win, Osmajic ran to the opposition fans and cupped his ears in a controversial celebration.
