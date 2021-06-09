Liam Lindsay returns to Preston on permanent deal

Preston have signed defender Liam Lindsay from Stoke on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old impressed in a loan spell at Deepdale during the second half of last season, playing 13 times and scoring twice.

North End have now made his move permanent, and Lindsay told the club’s website: “I always wanted to come back here and I’m just looking forward to the season ahead.

“I got a good feeling as soon as I came really – the players, staff, just everyone about really. I’ve enjoyed my time so much over the last six months and I’m delighted to come back.”